Please refer to the following instructions to enable captions.
Desktop computers
- Click the CC icon to turn on English captions
- Once captioning is turned on, translations are available
- To translate, click the gear icon > English (Auto-Generated) > Auto-Translate
- Choose a different language
Mobile Devices
- Click the More Options/"Three Dot" menu in the bottom-right to enable captions
- Note: translations may not be available on mobile (phone/tablet) browsers
