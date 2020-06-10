Please refer to the following instructions to enable captions.

Desktop computers

  • Click the CC icon to turn on English captions
  • Once captioning is turned on, translations are available
  • To translate, click the gear icon > English (Auto-Generated) > Auto-Translate
  • Choose a different language
captions.jpg

Mobile Devices

  • Click the More Options/"Three Dot" menu in the bottom-right to enable captions
  • Note: translations may not be available on mobile (phone/tablet) browsers
captions2.jpg
