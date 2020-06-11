The Student Society of Real Estate ("SSRE") is a student organization that seeks to develop an enhanced understanding of the commercial real estate profession.
We want to make every aspect of real estate more transparent and accessible for students. SSRE provides students with information, guidance and career opportunities related to the real estate industry. The society hosts and attends several events over the course of the school year, most of them being on-campus guest speakers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.