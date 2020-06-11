SASE is dedicated to the advancement of Asian heritage scientists, engineers and technologists for success in the global business world, celebrate diversity on campuses and in the workplace, and to provide opportunities for members to make contributions to their local communities.
In addition to professional development, SASE also encourages members to contribute to the enhancement of the communities in which they live.
