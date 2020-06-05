Instagram Facebook
The SCC acts as the intermediate body between the students and faculty under the College of Science. Any student with a general interest in science, regardless of their major is welcome.

We support the interests of science students and provide programs promoting UTA's College of Science. Members will have opportunities to network with faculty, staff and students under the College of Science, become exposed to a variety of volunteering opportunities and gain leadership experience.

