The POPS is an established student organization that works to inform UTA students about the field of optometry.
We encourage engagement through the provision of hands-on experience in visual health through various fundraising and volunteer opportunities. UTA POPS' mission statement is to help students interested in the profession of optometry to become well-rounded and competitive applicants to best achieve their career goals.
