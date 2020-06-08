The Pre-Law Society is an organization that strives towards providing resources and guidance to students who are interested in pursuing a career in law.
We facilitate events such as law school tours, Law School Admission Test (LSAT) study sessions, volunteering opportunities, and law school application process workshops. We build an environment that helps Pre-Law students get ahead in their journey towards pursuing law.
