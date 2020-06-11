Instagram
The LACC is a lobbying arm of CoLA. It represents all under/graduate students and student organizations within CoLA to the Dean's office and the university administration.

We are in charge of assisting with funding for organizations in our jurisdiction as well as representing CoLA student concerns. We dedicate ourselves to elevating these concerns to CoLA faculty and staff, and we advocate for CoLA students in front of the university's administration to ensure that their interests are heard.

