The LACC is a lobbying arm of CoLA. It represents all under/graduate students and student organizations within CoLA to the Dean's office and the university administration.
We are in charge of assisting with funding for organizations in our jurisdiction as well as representing CoLA student concerns. We dedicate ourselves to elevating these concerns to CoLA faculty and staff, and we advocate for CoLA students in front of the university's administration to ensure that their interests are heard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.