Mission: A student organization that serves as a liaison between the Asian American community, the lower-division nursing students, the upper division nursing students, faculty, staff, and nursing professionals.
Purpose: To connect the Asian-American community at UT Arlington through service, networking, and peer mentoring opportunities within the healthcare field while maintaining high academic success.
