Incoming President Jennifer Cowley launches national search for vice president for research and innovation

Incoming President Jennifer Cowley announced a national search for UTA’s next vice president for research and innovation in a universitywide email Friday.
The vice president for research and innovation is tasked with promoting partnerships and collaborations that support the university’s research goals, according to the search website. They also engage with community and business leaders, government officials, federal agencies, donors and other key stakeholders to form potential partnerships.
UTA established a faculty and staff 13-member search committee to find candidates qualified to fill the role and its responsibilities.
“We are looking for candidates who demonstrate a high level of excellence, distinguished record of developing and articulating a strategic vision, and commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Cowley said in the email.
The university has established a webpage where people can learn more about the position, leave feedback, nominate possible candidates and find a list of search committee members.
Graduate School dean James Grover became the interim vice president of research when former leader Duane Dimos’ retired in October 2019, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
During Grover’s leadership, UTA became the fourth institution to gain Texas Tier One status, a designation awarded to emerging research universities in Texas to help them achieve national prominence as major research institutions.
Cowley previously announced the national searches for a new Athletics director and the next provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. She also announced her intentions to fill several leadership positions in a separate universitywide email.
UTA created the executive searches website for people to follow updates on all searches.
@erickreports
