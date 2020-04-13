Arlington ISD food distribution sites dispense more than 2,400 to children following school closures (copy)

School services specialists work a line as they assemble bags with food with that will be handed to students at Boles Junior High School on March 17 in Arlington. Boles is one of 23 locations across the school district that are distributing meals to schools.

 By Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn staff

Hurtado Barbecue Co. will give away over 150 meal kits to anyone in need from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The meal kits will include fresh fruits, pulled pork, tortillas, black beans and other essentials, according to a Hurtado Barbecue Instagram post.

Hurtado Barbecue Co. along with various Arlington restaurants are operating in a delivery, takeout and drive-thru capacity, per the Arlington City Council disaster declaration amid COVID-19.

