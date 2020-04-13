Hurtado Barbecue Co. will give away over 150 meal kits to anyone in need from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The meal kits will include fresh fruits, pulled pork, tortillas, black beans and other essentials, according to a Hurtado Barbecue Instagram post.
Hurtado Barbecue Co. along with various Arlington restaurants are operating in a delivery, takeout and drive-thru capacity, per the Arlington City Council disaster declaration amid COVID-19.
