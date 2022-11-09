How UTA’s Homecoming parade floats have evolved over time

In the days leading up to UTA’s Homecoming celebration, a small, family-owned company works to customize floats for the university’s parade as students and faculty hustle to prepare for the weeklong festivities.
But it wasn’t always this way. Like many aspects of Homecoming, the parade has evolved throughout the years, and there was a time when floats weren’t used, and there wasn’t a parade at all.
Typically, the university uses around five floats for its parade, each themed around the groups riding them, said Seth Ressl, senior director for involvement and engagement. This year, there are floats for the Homecoming Court, veterans affairs, spirit groups and Student Government.
UTA started the Homecoming parade in 2009 when then-Mr. UTA Tim Brown and other students advocated for one, Ressl said. But back then, it consisted of golf carts following a path through the campus’ interior malls and was usually held on a weekday in between classes.
Student organizations would decorate the golf carts and drive them through areas like the Central Library and University Center mall, Student Activities director PK Kelly said.
“I think they really enjoyed it,” Kelly said. “It was really fun because it was something new and different.”
When the College Park Center opened in 2012, UTA tweaked the parade model and transitioned to large floats, he said.
The university then expanded the 15-25 entries to 65, which included the floats and other student organizations participating in the parade. The number of people watching has also increased, Kelly said. What normally was viewed by passersby has evolved into crowds of over 2,000.
“Those first golf carts, your audience was the people walking from the library to the UC to get lunch, and then it became more something you came out to watch,” he said.
The university wanted to connect with the new district, Ressl said. The parade moved to Saturday, so that it could tie into the street festival and lead to the pep rally, basketball game and coronation. This created something that looks and feels more like a traditional parade, with people watching and waving along the curb as the floats go by.
UTA had a history of participating in Arlington’s Fourth of July and Holiday Lights parades and had already used floats for a few years, Kelly said.
The university owned a few trailers that it would build floats on and decorate for the parades, Ressl said. Over the years, UTA bought float supplies from Lone Star Parade Floats and eventually hired the company to start building them entirely.
Lone Star Parade Floats, a family-owned business, has built, rented and sold parade floats and displays for almost 40 years, said Roby Watts, who has run the business since his parents slowly took on less work. His father’s parents started the company in North Carolina around the ’80s, and it has since made a name for itself in the Metroplex.
The floats are built around farm wagons, with wheels in the front and back that the company can only find in Iowa or Canada, Watts said. Some companies use utility trailers with wheels only in the back, so the level depends on the vehicle pulling them, whereas the farm wagons are always balanced.
The company has amassed 32 floats and cycles them through different events, although the floats must be rebuilt about every decade, he said.
After UTA switched from the golf carts, one of the first Homecoming floats that Lone Star made for the university featured a rendition of the Maverick horse logo, Watts said.
It has also provided floats for the last Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl win, Dallas Mavericks Championships, HEB, Facebook, T-Mobile, Samsung and Gov. Greg Abbott’s 2015 inauguration, Watts said. More recently, it built UTA’s float entry in the Dallas Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival in October.
Lone Star has contracts with 15 UTA departments and showcases something on campus every month between floats and foam displays, he said. By the end of the month, the company will be creating and delivering a foam class ring display for UTA’s Ring Ceremony on Dec. 1.
Watts said he enjoys talking to customers and bringing their vision to life.
“There’s definitely a lot of inventing in this business because you got Home Depot and stuff for houses, but there is no parade depot for floats,” he said.
The floats are built about two weeks before Homecoming begins and are delivered the morning of the parade, Watts said.
Kelly said he was glad to come to a university that didn’t have a giant parade already established because he and the students involved have been able to help create and shape UTA’s parade into what it is today. Every year, someone adds something to this experience. Whether choosing a theme or something else, it has student fingerprints all over it.
One year when the golf carts were still being used, students decorated a golf cart in a Flintstones theme and dressed up in Flintstones costumes, he said.
From golf carts to proper floats, the students involved have always found a way to enjoy the Homecoming experience.
“It’s just really fun, and I love both. I love both memories,” Kelly said.
The next step is to look at the size of the parade and perhaps expand the route beyond the campus ground and into the city, he said.
“When the parade starts coming down the street, and I get to just go and see that, it is a great experience. You just feel this sense of accomplishment and sense of pride,” Kelly said.
