When freshman duo Sarina Reinertsen and Ioana Dumitrescu arrived at UTA, they quickly realized how America’s approach to sports differed from their home countries.
Reinertsen and Dumitrescu are roommates at UTA and have roomed together for tournaments on the road, which helped them build a friendship.
“Sports are clearly not as evolved in Europe,” Dumitrescu said. “There’s no such thing as college sports in Europe or sports in high school. You only have like one hour of P.E. a week.”
Dumitrescu came to UTA from Bucharest, Romania, while Reinertsen came from Oslo, Norway.
Dumitrescu said they’re both extroverted people, so it was easy for them to bond with each other.
The pair has helped the UTA women’s tennis achieve its best start in program history, as the team has won 16 of its first 17 games.
Head coach Diego Benitez has noticed the freshman class’s talent and has praised their work ethic.
“We have a great freshman class that is very talented, and they work extremely hard. They’re extremely coachable,” Benitez said.
Outside of tennis, Reinertsen and Dumitrescu have enjoyed their time as roommates.
Reinertsen planned a birthday surprise for Dumitrescu this past year, making her a cake and video calling her friends in Romania to make her day more special.
They’ve also enjoyed their time at UTA academically, specifically how professors have been accommodating towards their sports schedules.
“In Europe, there’s no way somebody is gonna give you understanding because you’re doing sports,” Dumitrescu said.
Reinertsen hasn’t been at UTA long, but she’s already built relationships and found more opportunities.
“I feel like you have a family here. You feel like they will always have your back no matter what,” she said.
They both love playing tennis and have been playing since they were young.
“It has definitely been a goal since I was 15,” Reinertsen said on the idea of coming to America for tennis.
Benitez is in his 17th season coaching, and everyone on this year’s team is from a foreign country.
He said UTA will look at international rankings, and if they see someone they like, they’ll use former athletes and social media to get in touch with potential athletes.
“We have all different countries from everywhere, and we are so good friends,” Reinersten said.
The university makes everyone feel part of the team and embraces everyone’s culture, she said.
“I feel like coaches are playing a major factor, because they’re very close to us as persons and human beings,” Dumitrescu said.
