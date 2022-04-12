The trick to keeping a clean dorm without risking violations

With stress from life, school and work, it may be challenging for students to keep their dorms or apartments smelling nice and clean. Since campus housing bans candles and incense, students have found alternatives to keep their living spaces fresh and fragrant.
Nursing junior Emily Rosas said she uses Glade plug-ins and places small, portable air fresheners on a desk to rejuvenate her dorm’s smell.
“The biggest thing is making sure that you open your windows so it can ventilate as well,” Rosas said.
She recommends students to keep their living space clean, as a dirty space may take away from the air freshener, she said.
Jackie Morales, English junior and former Bath & Body Works employee, said while lighting candles is banned, she opens an unlit one in her room, as she feels the scent is still strong enough to keep the air smelling nice.
Morales said her previous roommate kept flowers in their dorm frequently, which gave their living space a pleasant, aromatic smell.
Rosas said while keeping up with cleaning can be difficult, she still tries to clean her dorm twice a week and suggests sweeping, mopping and dusting as part of a cleaning routine.
Nursing freshman Teara Hickmon said she recommends Bath & Body Works’ concentrated room spray to make dorms smell nice without using candles or incense.
Hickmon said she cleans her bathroom three times a week and keeps her bed and its surrounding area spotless every morning.
Morales suggests listening to music while cleaning to remain entertained in the process.
“It takes your mind to a different place that doesn’t involve work or homework you have to do,” she said.
She also said if students live in shared accommodations, it’s more respectful toward roommates to keep a clean space.
Hickmon said she likes to use Pine-Sol, bleach, Fabuloso and Clorox wipes to tidy up her room.
Students should take time out of their day to clean their living spaces, especially if they study there, Morales said.
“Having a clean environment calms you down completely,” she said.
