Students reveal what to look for in a good roommate

Comfort and vulnerability make a relationship grow, so they are important when living with someone else, computer engineering sophomore Jailen Guptin said.
When looking for a roommate, students should take time to get to know them before living together because there’s a difference between moving in with a friend versus with a stranger, Guptin said.
Mikhaella Tellez, visual communications design freshman, said the biggest thing she looks for in a good roommate is effective communication. Otherwise, she won’t like living with them.
“If you do not communicate, you will have a lot of problems,” Tellez said. “Both within being a roommate and also friendship.”
Physics junior Joseph Sepulveda said a good roommate is someone to trust, talk to and be a friend for. People these days are closed off and seen as untrustworthy by those around them, Sepulveda said.
Tellez said she wants to room with someone she can talk to and get along with because no communication makes her feel lonely.
Guptin said this generation spends a lot of time on the phone and barely communicates, especially when there’s a concern.
Nikitha Padmanabha, computer science graduate student, said roommates should try to understand each other and get along.
But Tellez said she had a bad experience where she and her roommate pushed each other to talk about their personal lives when they didn’t want to.
A friend of hers, who also lived on campus, made them realize they were overwhelming each other and got them talking again, she said.
Padmanabha said she lives with three roommates and sets down base rules, including splitting in pairs with who cooks, cleans dishes, buys groceries and does laundry.
It’s important for her to know everyone’s schedules, so they can plan for things like cooking meals, she said.
They confront each other when conflict arises since they have busy schedules and having a small conflict is tiring, she said.
Sepulveda said he immediately brings up conflict because he doesn’t want to ruin the relationship. He had a bad experience his freshman year and doesn’t want to repeat it.
Tellez said she was content learning new things and getting accustomed to her roommate.
Padmanabha said living together in a different country as an international student is fun because she and her roommates experienced many first times together.
However, Sepulveda said boundaries are important and healthy to a roommate relationship because everybody needs space, and both people can grow from them.
“It’s a growing relationship,” Guptin said. “It’s getting better each day.”
