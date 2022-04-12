Campus options to practice safe sex

Pamela Richardson, University Center Market supervisor, recently reorganized products to better showcase contraceptives, condoms and pregnancy tests. Richardson moved condoms from behind the register to increase visibility.
By providing safe sex resources, those with unsafe practices can easily have protection on campus, Richardson said.
Many individuals trust their partner enough to not use protection during sex, said Yvonne Medrano, Health Services communications assistant.
“Make sure that you are getting tested and that you are using protection every time,” Medrano said.
Students can stop by the Health Promotion department to pick up free condoms and ask for information regarding safe sex practices, she said. The department also hosts health education events around campus and provides one-on-one sessions to further educate and answer questions.
Aerospace engineering freshman Samantha Salgado said two locations on campus that provide safe sex resources are Health Services and Ransom Hall suite 301.
The suite houses the LGBTQ+ Program and the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention program, where condoms have been provided at tabling events, and there is a condom closet.
Richardson said it’s important to provide protections around campus instead of having them in one place.
The condom closet is a bookshelf that sits in the suite for individuals to come and grab condoms. Students may also ask for information on locations off campus to get free condoms.
“It’s college. People are going to do it anyway,” she said. “So, at least, they can do it in a safe way.”
Alongside providing protection, Health Services provides monthly tests for HIV and testing clinics for diseases spread through sex, Medrano said. During the fall and spring semesters, free HIV testing takes place on the second Tuesday and Thursday each month.
Students arriving at their test will receive a cheek swab and be contacted with their results after, she said. They are also provided pre-counseling before the test, post-counseling and treatment for positive individuals.
Outside the free clinics, testing services at the clinic can be scheduled by calling a provider with the usual fees, Medrano said. She recommends annual checkups for sexually active indiviiduals.
Salgado said getting tested may reassure an individual is healthy during moments of panic.
Medrano said it’s important for students to be aware of the resources provided on campus, from following social media to checking the website.
“We exist to support students’ academic success,” she said. “We want to make sure that they have the resources that they need so that they can focus on their academics.”
@trinhvchristine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.