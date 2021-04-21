Roommates with differing political viewpoints appreciate diversity of thought

With Americans facing increased political polarization, some UTA students are looking to bridge the gap with friends and roommates who share opposing views.
International relations freshman Tom Ravet said it can sometimes be difficult to have conversations with people on the other side of the political spectrum. Ravet and his roommate, political science freshman Liam Mcree, are on opposite sides of the political spectrum. Ravet is a registered Democrat, and Mcree is a registered Republican.
Mcree and Ravet said their conversations don’t usually go into full debates when discussing politics.
“We always try to find the middle ground,” Ravet said. “That’s the most important thing.”
Mcree said during the 2020 election, they would often discuss different policies and share their perspectives.
“Those were some of the best conversations to have,” he said.
Thomas Reboli, aerospace and mechanical engineering sophomore, said finding what unites people is the key to successfully dealing with different political opinions.
Mcree said what makes political conversations less contentious is sticking to the facts.
“A lot of our conversations are based around events of history and things of that nature and what we think about them and how we apply it to today,” he said.
Mcree said people should remain honest and never be afraid to express their opinion.
“Never suppress what you have to say, what’s on your mind,” he said. “Express it in a positive manner.”
Mcree and Ravet said roommates should find positive outlets to bond over, and not everything should be political.
Reboli said it’s important to understand that sometimes people can’t overcome disagreements, and that’s fine.
“You have to be able to agree to disagree,” he said.
Mcree said even if someone may disagree with him politically he can still recognize the good in differing opinions.
“I find beauty in diversity of thought,” he said.
Reboli said this kind of diversity is one of the things that characterizes America.
“It doesn’t matter what skin color you are, who you believe in [or] what you believe in,” he said. “In America, we are all Americans.”
