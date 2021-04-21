A student’s best friend: how to care for pets on campus

Many students have found that having furry companionship benefits their mental health.
Tanisha DeBose, critical languages and international studies sophomore, lives alone and finds that her cat, Minx, reminds her to stay present.
“Sometimes with anxiety you kind of tend to think more about the past or the future, but whenever I have to take care of him and love him, I have to worry about the right now and make sure he’s OK,” she said. “It really helps with mindfulness.”
However, students should be aware that a pet requires care. One mistake students make is getting a pet and not being able to afford veterinary care, said Eryn Von Husen, biology sophomore and Campus Cat Coalition president.
“I know a lot of students don’t have a lot of money, but they should at least try to have a little bit of money put aside just in case something were to happen,” she said.
There are low-cost vaccine events and clinics around Arlington that the coalition recommends. One such service is the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection, a nonprofit that provides low-cost vaccines, spays and neuters.
Another important factor to think about when having pets is other housemates. Students have to be even more communicative when bringing a pet home, Von Husen said.
“You don’t want to cause any issues with your roommate,” she said. “That’s going to put even more stress on a situation when at the end of the day you having your pet there with you is supposed to lower your stress.”
Architecture junior Marin Cruz had issues with her first roommate because she had to take care of both their dogs. It’s really about setting boundaries, she said.
Cruz said having a dog is a big learning curve. She recommends looking for housing that has a green space for dogs to do their business and living on the first floor to avoid complaints.
For cats, Maria Luisa Cardenas, french junior and Campus Cat Coalition president in training, recommends having breaks from school work double as playtime so they can have some attention.
For many students like DeBose, coming back to an empty apartment is really daunting for their mental health. Seeing her cat there makes hard times easier.
“If you’re ever just going to a really bad episode or whatever happens, sometimes just having that animal come in and just check on you and lay on you,” she said. “It’s like the best feeling ever.”
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.