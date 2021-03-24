Return to the UTA Housing Apartments page

COMMUNITY DETAILS
A "By-the-Bedroom" lease means that each person living in the apartment has their own individual lease and is responsible for their own rent. A "By-Unit" lease means payments are by one leaseholder who is responsible to pay the rent to Housing. In this option, you may have occupants to split the rent with. However, Housing is not responsible to provide you with a new occupant if they leave.

ALL UTILITIES PAID!
Unlimited use of washers and dryers, electric, water and trash.
MORE HALL FEATURES*
Wi-Fi & High-Speed Internet
Fitness Center
Club House
Computer Labs & Study Lounges
Swimming Pool
Game Rooms
TV and Social Lounges
Barbecue Area
Picnic Area
Community Events
In-Unit & Community Kitchens
Card-Controlled Access
Professional Live-In Staff
24-Hour Maintenance
All-Sports Pass
Garage/Lot Parking**
* Features may vary by location. Please go to our website at uta.edu/housing for more information.
** Parking permits are separate from Housing costs. Please go to uta.edu/pats to purchase your permit.

Timber Brook Photos

This community features a large list of community features including a swimming pool and outdoor picnic areas. Custom designed for your comfort and convenience, these spacious apartments are located in the heart of the UT Arlington campus.

Timber Brook Features

Monthly Rent Size Square Feet All Utilities
Paid		 Wi-Fi Free
Laundry		 Washer & Dryer
In Unit		 Pool Furnished Year
Built
$509 1 BR/1 BA Shared 651 sq. ft. 2002
$365 2 BR/2 BA Shared 981 sq. ft. 2002
