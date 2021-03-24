Return to the UTA Housing Apartments page
|A "By-the-Bedroom" lease means that each person living in the apartment has their own individual lease and is responsible for their own rent. A "By-Unit" lease means payments are by one leaseholder who is responsible to pay the rent to Housing. In this option, you may have occupants to split the rent with. However, Housing is not responsible to provide you with a new occupant if they leave.
ALL UTILITIES PAID!
Unlimited use of washers and dryers, electric, water and trash.
|MORE HALL FEATURES*
Wi-Fi & High-Speed Internet
Fitness Center
Swimming Pools
Club House
Computer Labs & Study Lounges
|
Game Rooms
TV and Social Lounges
Barbecue Area
Picnic Area
Community Events
In-Unit & Community Kitchens
|
Card-Controlled Access
Professional Live-In Staff
24-Hour Maintenance
All-Sports Pass
Garage/Lot Parking**
|* Features may vary by location. Please go to our website at uta.edu/housing for more information.
** Parking permits are separate from Housing costs. Please go to uta.edu/pats to purchase your permit.
This community features a large list of community features including a swimming pool and outdoor picnic areas. Custom designed for your comfort and convenience, these spacious apartments are located in the heart of the UT Arlington campus.
Timber Brook Features
|Monthly Rent
|Size
|Square Feet
|All Utilities
Paid
|Wi-Fi
|Free
Laundry
|Washer & Dryer
In Unit
|Pool
|Furnished
|Year
Built
|$509
|1 BR/1 BA Shared
|651 sq. ft.
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|2002
|$365
|2 BR/2 BA Shared
|981 sq. ft.
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|2002