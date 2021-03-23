Return to the UTA Housing Residence Halls page
|COMMUNITY DETAILS
|Private suites include three single bedrooms, a shared living room and a bathroom area that is split three ways. The shower, sink and toilet are separate.
$644 per month (or $6,442 per year)
ALL UTILITIES PAID!
Unlimited use of washers and dryers, electric, water and trash.
|MORE HALL FEATURES*
Wi-Fi & High-Speed Internet
Computer Labs
Study Lounges
Sand Volleyball Courts
Basketball Courts
Game Rooms
Billiard and Game Tables
TV and Social Lounges
Barbecue Area
Picnic Area
Community Events
Community Kitchen
Card-Controlled Access
Student Leadership Opportunities
Professional Live-In Staff
24-Hour Maintenance
All-Sports Pass
Hammocks
Bike Racks
Garage/Gated Parking**
|* Features may vary by location. Please go to our website at uta.edu/housing for more information.
** Parking permits are separate from Housing costs. Please go to uta.edu/pats to purchase your permit.
Arlington Hall opened in 2000 and remains one of the favorite places to live on campus! It is a co-educational residential facility and our largest residence hall with 596 students. Arlington Hall is located close to the Business Building, the UTA Bookstore, the E.H. Hereford University Center and much more. Arlington Hall has many great amenities, from the basketball and volleyball courts, to the multiple study and TV lounges.
Arlington Hall Private Occupancy Suite Features
|Room Rates & Features
|Required
Meal Plan
|Gender
|All Utilities
Paid
|Wi-Fi
|RLC
|Free
Laundry
|Mini Fridge
in Unit
|$6,442 per year
$644 per month
|✓
|Co-Ed
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
KC Hall was built in 2004 and houses 419 students in a variety of educationally themed Learning Communities. KC Hall combines a strong commitment to academic excellence with an equally strong devotion to providing a fun and active environment. It is also conveniently located on campus close to the Business Building, Pickard Hall, University College, the E.H. Hereford University Center, and the Physics Chemistry Building.
Kalpana Chawla Hall (KC Hall) Private Suite Features
|Room Rate & Features
|Required
Meal Plan
|Gender
|All Utilities
Paid
|Wi-Fi
|RLC
|Free
Laundry
|Mini Fridge
in Unit
|$6,442 per year
$644 per month
|✓
|Co-Ed
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓