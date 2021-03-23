Return to the UTA Housing Residence Halls page
|COMMUNITY DETAILS
|Double-occupancy rooms are larger bedrooms with a bathroom that two residents share. All of the rooms come fully furnished and have a built-in bookshelf. Rooms are approximately 520 square feet (size may vary by location in the hall).
$539-$592 per month (or $5,389-$5,925 per year)
ALL UTILITIES PAID!
Unlimited use of washers and dryers, electric, water and trash.
|MORE HALL FEATURES*
Wi-Fi & High-Speed Internet
Computer Labs
Study Lounges
Sand Volleyball Courts
Basketball Courts
Game Rooms
|
Billiard and Game Tables
TV and Social Lounges
Barbecue Area
Picnic Area
Community Events
Community Kitchen
Card-Controlled Access
|
Student Leadership Opportunities
Professional Live-In Staff
24-Hour Maintenance
All-Sports Pass
Hammocks
Bike Racks
Garage/Gated Parking**
|* Features may vary by location. Please go to our website at uta.edu/housing for more information.
** Parking permits are separate from Housing costs. Please go to uta.edu/pats to purchase your permit.
Arlington Hall opened in 2000 and remains one of the favorite places to live on campus! It is a co-educational residential facility and our largest residence hall with 596 students. Arlington Hall is located close to the Business Building, the UTA Bookstore, the E.H. Hereford University Center and much more. Arlington Hall has many great amenities, from the basketball and volleyball courts, to the multiple study and TV lounges.
Arlington Hall Double Occupancy Suite Features
|Room Rates & Features
|Required
Meal Plan
|Gender
|All Utilities
Paid
|Wi-Fi
|RLC
|Free
Laundry
|$5,389 per year
$539 per month
|✓
|Co-Ed
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
KC Hall was built in 2004 and houses 419 students in a variety of educationally themed Learning Communities. KC Hall combines a strong commitment to academic excellence with an equally strong devotion to providing a fun and active environment. It is also conveniently located on campus close to the Business Building, Pickard Hall, University College, the E.H. Hereford University Center, and the Physics Chemistry Building.
Kalpana Chawla Hall (KC Hall) Double Occupancy Suite Features
|Room Rate & Features
|Required
Meal Plan
|Gender
|All Utilities
Paid
|Wi-Fi
|RLC
|Free
Laundry
|$5,389 per year
$539 per month
|✓
|Co-Ed
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Vandergriff Hall at College Park opened in Fall 2012 and is a part of our newest student housing community. It is a co-educational residential facility and houses 501 students. This exciting community is custom designed for your comfort and convenience, and located in the heart of the new College Park District. The College Park District is a vibrant, urban mixed-use development featuring restaurants, retail shopping, The College Park Center, an outdoor park, and best of all, student housing.
Vandergriff Hall at College Park Double Occupancy Suite Features
|Room Rates & Features
|Required
Meal Plan
|Gender
|All Utilities
Paid
|Wi-Fi
|RLC
|Free
Laundry
|$5,670 per year
$567 per month
|✓
|Co-Ed
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
West Hall, which opened in Fall 2018, is UTA’s newest residence hall. It is a co-educational residential facility designed to accommodate 534 students. West Hall is located in the heart of West Campus near the Maverick Activities Center and The Commons, our new student center with dining options, and meeting and gather spaces. West Hall features many great amenities, from the Relaxation Room with zero-gravity, full-body massage chairs and hammock islands, to the community kitchens and TV lounges on each floor.
West Hall Double Occupancy Suite Features
|Room Rates & Features
|Required
Meal Plan
|Gender
|All Utilities
Paid
|Wi-Fi
|RLC
|Free
Laundry
|$5,925 per year
$592 per month
|✓
|Co-Ed
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓