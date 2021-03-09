How is the semester going? Is it starting to feel stale? As spring break nears, more and more people are starting to feel like they need a change in their environment. Earlier this year we had a post on things you could do to decorate your apartment/room, but most of it was online shopping. With stores opening back up we wanted to do a special section to show you cool things you can get at your local thrift shop. For this article, we went to Dirt Cheap, one of the most common thrift shops in Texas, and you’ll be surprised at what we found…
Before you go to Dirt Cheap, make sure you download the app. It lets you scan the barcode on the items to tell you the real price of the object.
1- Doormat
First item on the list is doormats. A doormat is a nice way to personalize your place. It cleans your shoes, welcomes you home, and you can choose among a variety of options. Dirt Cheap had so many options, from fuzzy to circles, to crabs. Finally we chose one with a herald for $5.00!
2 - Lamp
A must in a college room is a lamp. If you dont want to go blind studying a well lit desk is important. We found this nice black lamp for $10.00, needless to say they have other options. Dirt Cheap also has a testing table so you can make sure the electronics you buy work.
3 - Calendar
Really Important! With all your classes, its hard to keep up with what all your homeworks, assignments, tests, etc. Believe me you do not want to wake up one day realizing there is a test in one of your classes that you did not know about. We found this nice one for only $5.00 that you can hang on your wall and make sure you keep everything in check.
4 - Plates/Bowls
If you live in an apartment, you are going to be cooking a lot. You are going to need plates, bowls, and silverware. Now, you could get the plastic disposable ones, but you are an adult and you want to feel like one. So dirt cheap has you covered with plates and bowls from as cheap as $1 to $5. The $5 one was this really cute one with a cool design, but if youre on a budget keep it cheap.
5 - Glasses
Same concept with the plates. These glasses look nice, elegant, and perfect for drinking. *cough* Water. Obviously. In any case the glasses were only $1.29 so get a couple.
6 - Coffee Brewer
Do you like coffee? No you don’t, you love it. But is your Starbucks bill getting too high? Well guess what? Dirt Cheap has a french press coffee maker for only $9.99! If you don’t know how to do it, don’t worry there are multiple tutorials on youtube. Start making your own coffee and stop spending hundreds of dollars a month.
Thats it for now. There are so many more items that are worth a shot but we didn’t have the time. Make sure you stay close for the follow up with more items you can find at your local thrift shop.