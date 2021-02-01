Scents
The sense of smell, one of the most important factors in our everyday lives. In the holistic branch of medicine, the sense of smell is used to cure multiple problems from anxiety to insomnia. Here, we bring you our top 5 choices to have in the background while studying. Whether or not you choose to believe it helps is on you, but even if you don’t you can still get your room smelling nice with our top choices!
Peppermint
While trying to think of an idea, Peppermint is the way to go. It not only loosens up your muscles but it helps focus your attention.
Orange
Orange makes things around you more attractive. It’s especially hard to do work because you no one likes homework, but you need a diploma, so make the work more appealing by having an orange smell around.
Lavender
The Lavender scent usually is used as an anxiety or stress reliever, which happens often when trying to study. Use it while studying to relax while working or sleeping to have a good night before a test.
Lemon
A fresh lemony scent can help at multiple levels. Lemon can help clear your mind and make you think. Often used as a measure against nausea, it takes care of unease in your mind.
Chamomile
If you’ve had a chamomile tea during a rainy day or night you know this will help. Chamomile, like lavender, is a sleep aid and stress reliever. So if you’re a person who is tired of the smell of lavender everywhere, give chamomile a chance.