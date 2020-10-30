Plants
Let’s talk about your residence hall/apartment. Come on, we all know what you and I are thinking. It looks boring. Why is it boring? Well maybe because you didn’t watch my video on decorating… or maybe because you don't have a plant.
Think about it, you come back from work or classes, you are tired, maybe stressed. What better way to get rid of your stress than a plant? According to Susan McQuillan, writer for Psychology Today, plants reduce anxiety, mental fatigue, symptoms of depression, and symptoms of post-traumatic stress. In addition to that, it improves your memory retention, productivity, concentration, creativity and intellect.
So help me help you, and let me tell you about the best affordable plants for residence hall/apartment life.
1. Paddle Plant
image: Anika Malone, via Flickr
The paddle plant is one of the easiest and prettiest plants to deal with. The plant requires their light as bright as possible, so maybe put it next to a window. You only have to water it when about 2 inches of soil are completely dry. These plants can withstand temperatures from 60° F to 85° F, so it doesn’t matter whether you like your residence hall cold or hot, the plant will be fine. What is the purpose of this plant? It looks pretty. It is sometimes called a “red pancake” because of the pretty pink-redish color it gets in the winter.
2. Lavender
image: jen, via Flickr
“Lavender blue, dilly-dilly Lavender green
If I were king, dilly-dilly, I'd need a queen”
Lavender is one of the most calming, de-stressing smells you will ever find. You can find a small portion of these for as low as $5. Lavender is proven to reduce stress and anxiety, and you can even make it into an oil that can improve muscle pain. Lavender needs as much light as possible, so again maybe put it next to a window. You only have to water it every time the soil gets slightly dry. Similar to the Paddle plant, lavender can handle temperatures from the 60s to 80s so don’t worry about your AC.
3. Lipstick Plant
image: Jim Rose, via Flickr
The beauty of the lipstick plant is undeniable. You can find it for around $10 to $15 and add an aesthetic beauty to your residence hall/apartment. The Lipstick plant requires light for a portion of the day, but not all of it. Make sure you keep the soil moist, but not wet. The plant unfortunately can not stand temperatures lower than 70° F, so if you like your place freezing this might not be the plant for you. Whether you keep it hanging from your roof in a little basket or on your desk, this plant is going to make you happy.
4. Cactus
image: Björn S, via Flickr
We are in Texas. So this wouldn’t be a proper plant list if we didn’t include a cactus. You can find a nice cactus for as low as $10. It needs bright, direct sunlight for 4 to 6 hours. And then you save water because you only water when it is actually dry, this can be weeks and maybe months! The cactus can actually withstand temperatures for as low as 45° F, in case you happen to live in an igloo, and around 85° F. Usually they don’t grow very much if you keep them in a small container, but whether small or big it will give your room the Texas feel.
5. Aloe Vera
image: Olga Berrios, via Flickr
Finally of course we have Aloe Vera. This is one of the most impressive and resourceful plants you will ever find. You can find it for as low as $5, but you might want to invest more. The plant helps heal wounds, scars and even acne! You can also make it into a gel to help with burns and dry skin. Aloe needs 6 to 8 hours of sunlight is best but it can also do fine with indirect light. Allow 2 inches of soil to dry before watering again, make sure you don’t overwater. Just like the Hoya, Aloe can be fine with temperatures as low as 50° F, so your igloo will have a nice addition.
So there you have it. These are only some of the plants that you can have in your residence hall/apartment, we will add on to this list eventually. If you have any suggestions for the next list, or just a topic in general you’d like us to discuss, please send them to us through Instagram or Twitter @HornHousing. But for now, enjoy the looks of the Paddle plant, the Lipstick and the Hoya, enjoy the smell and healing features of the Lavender or just the healing from the Aloe.
Sources
https://plantcaretoday.com/paddle-plant.html
https://www.thespruce.com/growing-lavender
https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/houseplants/lipstick-plant/growing-lipstick-plants.htm
https://www.thespruce.com/how-to-grow-cactus
https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/houseplants/aloe-vera/aloe-vera-plant-care.htm