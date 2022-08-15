How to prepare a first aid kit

Cuts, scrapes and bruises. Accidents happen, but being prepared for these common mishaps can often be accomplished by owning and maintaining a first aid kit.
Kits come in many shapes and sizes. Some are designed for specific activities.
Regardless of whether a person buys or makes their first aid kit, the American Red Cross recommends ensuring a kit comes with certain items.
Individual use
- Include personal items, such as medications, emergency phone numbers or other items a health care provider may suggest.
- Check the kit regularly.
- Check expiration dates and replace any out-of-date or used items.
First aid kit contents recommended for a family of four
- 2 absorbent compress dressings (5 by 9 inches)
- 25 adhesive bandages (assorted sizes)
- 1 adhesive cloth tape (10 yards by 1 inch)
- 5 antibiotic ointment packets (approximately 1 gram)
- 5 antiseptic wipe packets
- 2 packets of aspirin (81 mg each)
- 1 emergency blanket
- 1 breathing barrier (with one-way valve)
- 1 instant cold compress
- 2 pairs of large nonlatex gloves
- 2 hydrocortisone ointment packets (approximately 1 gram each)
- 1 3-inch gauze roll (roller) bandage
- 1 roller bandage (4 inches wide)
- 5 sterile gauze pads (3-by-3 inch)
- 5 sterile gauze pads (4 by 4 inches)
- Oral thermometer (nonmercury/nonglass)
- 2 triangular bandages
- Tweezers
- Emergency First Aid guide
