My first semester after moving into my dorm, I started dealing with multiple problems and eventually got an anxiety attack. “Adulting” as we call it, often proves to be harder than our expectations: The responsibilities, keeping your old friendships, finding new ones, and of course your classes that you have to keep up with. However, after some research, I found that there were a couple exercises that worked in calming me down that I wish I knew earlier. So in order to help you, here are 5 ways of dealing with anxiety.
1.- Breathing
What? Yes, breathing. But this doesn't mean hyperventilate. Focus on your breathing, be conscious of it. Breathe for 4 counts in and 4 counts out. If you do this for about 5 minutes it will slow your heart rate and calm you down. This is a short exercise, and I used this when dealing with some of my problems in my first year.
2.- Question your thought pattern
Now this is a little harder. Often when suffering from anxiety we have lines of thought that are irrational and fear-fueled. For example, you think your partner is cheating on you because they haven’t answered, when in reality they’re just doing school work. You didn’t ask to overthink it just naturally happens, but you know that sometimes your thoughts are irrational. If you sit down and start thinking about the root of your anxiety and questioning why you’re thinking like that, you might be able to solve the problem.
3.- Go for a walk
Okay this depends on the time of day and the weather, but going for a walk is a great way to calm down. Try it without listening to music, we tend to listen to depressing music when we’re feeling down. Feeling the air and listening to your surroundings helps you walk away from the situation causing you anxiety and clears your head. Once you feel better you can come back to deal with the situation with a more leveled thought process.
4.- Writing down your thoughts
My friend in the Navy had to spend two months in a submarine without contact to anyone outside, doing the same thing every day, with the same people. Eventually he started feeling anxiety and depression for his situation. He told me that his only way of dealing with it was to write down what he was thinking at the moment. Having a conversation with ourselves takes many forms, often it is easier to write down your thought process and examine it closely. Writing helps you focus on a certain task, while dealing with the problem.
5.- Aromatherapy
Some time ago we posted an article on multiple scents you could use for different things. To a lot of people the sense of smell is the most effective and stimulating, and therefore helps the most in dealing with emotions. Whether you use oils, incense, or candles, scents like lavender or chamomile can help activate receptors in your brain easing anxiety. Some residence halls don’t allow for candles or incense, so make sure you check before burning any of those inside.
