Anxiety is a problem that haunts so many college students today. “Adulting” as we call it, often proves to be harder than our expectations: The responsibilities, keeping your old friendships, finding new ones, and of course, the classes that you have to keep up with. A week ago we posted an article giving you advice and a couple of exercises in dealing with anxiety, however, the post was only addressing short-term anxiety. Today, we want to talk about long-term anxiety and ways to deal with it.
1.- Keeping body and mind healthy
Exercising can be a way of focusing your attention and consciousness on a single task. Focusing acts as an output for your anxiety and helps you deal with it better. This does not mean you need a heavy workout every day, but anything from walking to a couple of push-ups inside your room can help you out. Another way of keeping your mind healthy is getting enough sleep. This is especially hard for us as students but extremely vital.
2.- Identifying your triggers
This is a little harder. When dealing with anxiety there usually is a specific thing that triggers it. It can often be as obvious as alcohol or even caffeine, and sometimes it’s less obvious such as a specific person talking to you, or financial problems. Learning how to identify your triggers is important. The hardest part is eliminating the triggers from your life. If the trigger is something literal such as alcohol, it can be hard to get rid of the addiction and accepting it is affecting you. If the trigger is something abstract like financial problems, it is harder to get over, but you can always look for help from friends and family.
3.- Daily routine meditation
Meditating is an art. It takes some time to master mindful meditation but when done correctly it can help you get rid of your anxiety, and help you clear your mind to solve your problems. You can play relaxing music while meditating or you can look for a guided meditation specifically for anxiety. You may fall asleep in the middle of the meditation but that is also a good thing, just remember to listen to the rest after you wake up.
4.- Changing diet
In some cases, anxiety can be caused or aided by the lack of nutrients in a body. This can be solved by taking supplements or simply changing your diet. Foods rich in Zinc (cashews, beef, and egg yolks) have been linked to lower anxiety. Foods containing omega-3 (Salmon) may help reduce anxiety and depression, according to a study done in 2011. Finally foods rich in Vitamin B (avocado and almonds) and asparagus. All of these are not our typical comfort foods, but they help us deal with our ongoing struggle.
5.- Go to therapy
This is also very hard for some people. In some cultures, anxiety is dealt with by bringing more workload and keeping busy, in others by distracting yourself. However, for most cultures, it is not normal to support attending therapy for anxiety and depression. It is viewed as a negative or a drag on your life. Getting rid of these stigmas is difficult but very important. Sometimes in dealing with our problems we need help. UTA has the Counseling And Psychological Services (known as CAPS). You can schedule a visit for free at your earliest convenience at https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/caps.
For more tips please visit https://www.theshorthorn.com/housing/, and make sure to look for new articles every week.
Sources: