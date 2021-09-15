History of Abortion in Texas

1600s
Abortion was commonly practiced in the U.S. colonies and typically legal until birth givers could feel the fetus moving, known as ‘quickening,’ which can be up to four months into pregnancy. This practice continued in the U.S. into the late 1900s.
1854
Texas enacts a criminal abortion statute, criminalizing all abortions except for the purpose of saving the birth giver’s life.
1873
The U.S. Supreme Court rules that abortions are a constitutional right through the Roe v. Wade case, overruling the Texas criminal abortion statute.
The court decides that the state’s interest only becomes relevant at the point of ‘viability,’ which is when a fetus could live independently from its birth giver.
1977
Congress passes the Hyde Amendment, which blocks Medicaid funding for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or threats to the birth giver’s life.
Oct. 3, 1977
Rosie Jiminez dies in McAllen, Texas as the first reported victim of the Hyde Amendment, as a result of complications from an illegal abortion.
1987
Ronald Reagan proposes the Title X Gag Rule, which prevents family planning centers from providing information about abortions to patients.
1987
Third trimester abortions are banned in Texas.
1992
The U.S. Supreme Court decides on the case of Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, ruling that abortion can be restricted as long as it does not place ‘undue burden’ to the patient, meaning restrictions that deliberately make it harder to get an abortion.
2013
Texas House Bill 2 is passed, banning any abortions after 20 weeks post-fertilization, and re- quires providers to have admitting privileges to a local hospital.
It is also required for clinics to be equal to ambulatory surgical centers, but this is later struck down in 2016 by the Supreme Court, preventing over 30 clinics from closing.
2021
In Texas, the fetal heartbeat bill passes, banning abortions past six weeks except if there is a medical emergency.
The new law also allows for private citizens to sue anybody involved in an abortion past six weeks, being rewarded at least $10,000 along with additional legal fees.
