Student Money Management Center serves as a go-to for financial literacy

The Student Money Management Center is the first place students should go on campus to financially soar while balancing other college responsibilities.
The center, which is located in room 130A of the University Administration Building, provides services to help students financially, including giving tips on budgeting, saving and credit awareness. It also offers personalized appointments either in-person or online.
“We offer a non-judgemental environment if you need help with financial topics,” said Amelia Barber, financial literacy coordinator, in an email. “This can include starting your first budget or talking about how to reduce unnecessary costs.”
Barber shared some tips to help students get started on their financial literacy journey.
Paying off loans
Barber suggests, if possible, putting any amount of money a student can toward student loans in college. By paying the interest on unsubsidized loans while in school, students avoid interest capitalization after graduation, and they can pay off the loans faster.
“With the student loan pause ending soon, this will become an especially good step for students to think about,” Barber said in reference to the Supreme Court’s decision June 30, where it ruled 6-3 against President Joe Biden’s $430 billion student debt relief plan.
Cutting down on costs
Barber suggests students focus on food costs to save money because it’s not as inflexible as other living expenses, such as rent.
“I recommend students to get a membership at somewhere like Sam’s or Costco and try to save money by buying in bulk,” she said.
She said to look for sales, make lunches instead of buying and to avoid eating out as much.
Putting money in savings
Barber gave a breakdown in percentages based on what areas in life a student needs to save for. The percentages are a general guideline to follow as it depends on each student’s situation, she said. How much money goes into each section depends on each person’s paycheck.
“The rule of thumb is 50% of earnings toward needs, 30% toward wants and 20% toward savings/paying of debt,” Barber said.
She recommended building a $500 emergency fund if the student doesn’t already have one. This would be something to put in a budget plan, so money can start flowing into the fund.
Students can meet with the center to see what specific financial help they need according to their situation.
Creating a budget plan
Students have different options for budgeting depending on their source of income. If they get paid in mainly cash, she suggests the envelope method, which is a system where expenses are separated into categories. With income, creating a spreadsheet ensures that every dollar made goes into a section of spending, like rent, food or entertainment, she said.
Building credit
While building credit depends on the individual, Barber said it is important to start considering it. Doing so can help students in case they need to take out a car loan or if an emergency credit card is needed.
She suggests students conduct research on the matter by downloading Credit Karma to look at options or by applying for a credit builder card.
