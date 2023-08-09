Smart savings with student discounts

Becoming a college student is full of opportunities. With that, students often must take financial responsibility for themselves for the first time. Here are a few student discounts to help get you started.
Spotify Premium + Hulu
First month free and $4.99/month after that for eligible students.
Spotify is a digital music, video and podcast platform that gives users access to mil- lions of songs and content. Spotify Premium Student includes access to Hulu, a streaming service that offers shows, movies and limited TV channels.
Apple Music + Apple TV+
$5.99/month for eligible students.
Like Spotify, Apple Music is a digital music, video and podcast platform. Users have access to over 100 million songs on demand. Playlists are curated, recommended and can be personally creat- ed. Apple TV+ is home to a variety of on demand shows and movies.
YouTube Premium
First month free and $6.99/month after that for eligible students.
With a YouTube Premium subscription, you can watch all videos ad free. Suspenseful interruption is a thing of the past. Videos are available for download to watch offline.
It also comes with YouTube Music, a music streaming service offered through the website with curated playlists and music mixes.
The Wall Street Journal
UTA students get complimentary access to the Wall Street Journal when they register for an account with their UTA email address.
Visit the UTA Library website for step-by-step instructions on how to access your WSJ subscription. If you already have a subscription, you can replace it for a free account with your UTA email.
Amazon Student
6-month free trial, then $7.49/month after trial ends.
Students enjoy the same perks as traditional Prime members for half the price with a 6-month free head start.
Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime and Prime Gaming are entertainment streaming platforms available for students. Prime two-day, one-day and same-day doorstep delivery is perfect for dorm essentials. Renting textbooks through Prime al- lows students to access and download books to their de- vices through the Kindle app, which helps students keep their backpacks light.
Holiday Inn Arlington NE-Rangers Ballpark
One standard room with king size bed for $85 plus tax per night with UTA discount.
Now your family can visit you during the school year or help you move into UTA this fall! Call Holiday Inn and mention you would like the
UTA discounted rate. Rate is subject to availability. Enjoy the indoor pool, hot tub, or a complimentary trolley ride through the entertainment district with your family, friends or for a nearby personal getaway.
Address: 1311 Wet n Wild Way, Arlington, TX, 76011 Phone: (817) 460-2500
Chicken Express
10% off total purchase with valid student ID.
Hungry? Chicken Express is within walking distance of campus and offers 10% off the total purchase. Just hand the cashier your student ID along with your payment and enjoy your food.
