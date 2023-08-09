Office of International Education helps students adjust

College is meant to be memorable and fun, even with the adjustments students might have to make. Managing college costs, maintaining grades, handling personal responsibilities and planning a future at the same time can be difficult for most students.
For international students, there’s an added level of adversity. They might find themselves overwhelmed by the legalities and obligations that being a foreign students entails. The Office of International Education is there to help guide them.
OIE focuses on “developing and implementing internationalization initiatives that support the University’s Strategic Plan,” according to its website. Though visa status can vary between international students, OIE only handles the documentation of F-1 and J-1 students.
Tamica McNeal, administrative assistant at OIE, said one of the most important things for international students to do is to read every email from the office from beginning to end.
“A lot of important information is in those emails that could affect their status,” McNeal said.
She added that they’ve had students who did not read all emails and fell out of status because of missing out on certain information. International students should contact or visit OIE whenever they are unsure of any information.
“Some of the smallest things that they don’t think is a big deal could be a big deal,” McNeal said.
It’s easy for some to confuse their academic adviser with their international adviser, McNeal said. This causes some to drop a class, without knowing it could affect their visa status.
“They’ll ask their academic adviser for certain advice but the academic adviser doesn’t know the immigration side of it,” she said.
Beyond helping international students sort out necessary documentation, OIE also provides initiatives to help overcome the culture shock they may experience as foreign students. Its department of Global Engagement organizes intercultural programs that promote international education, cultural understanding, and promote awareness, according to OIE’s website.
Global Grounds, the office’s most popular event, brings together hundreds of students from across the U.S. and around the world to enjoy free coffee, chai, snacks and music. It is held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday during the fall and spring semesters in the Palo Duro Lounge of the University Center.
Global Engagement also offers a language and culture exchange program to “promote intercultural dialogue and build confidence in speaking about culture or in learning a new language,” according to OIE’s website.
In the exchange program, participants are paired up in either the language or cultural exchange tracks. Resources are provided to ensure participants have engaging conversations on culture, language, and the UTA experience.
Partners can choose when and where to meet each week. As a participant of the program, students will have access to exclusive events and programs to help build their network with international students from all over the world, according to OIE’s website.
