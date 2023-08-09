New Maverick Orientation leads the way

Throughout the summer, new Mavericks like freshmen, transfers, veterans and international students flock to the University Center for orientation. Some fumble with name tags while their parents try to soothe their nerves.
For these new students, the UC is their introduction to UTA. Relius Johnson is the one to greet them.
As early as 9:30 a.m., the New Maverick Orientation director’s energetic voice fills the Bluebonnet Ballroom, welcoming students to the university. Dressed in a blue blazer with an orange bow tie, Johnson rallies the crowd to join him and the orientation leaders to line dance and get moving.
For half an hour, he entertains, informs and directs students through orientation on the ballroom’s stage. When he steps away, that stage persona evaporates.
Most people don’t know Johnson’s a true introvert. Hosting orientation takes a lot out of him, and by the end of the week, he hides in his office to recover, he said.
He knows he can’t bring that quiet and reserved person on the stage because people wouldn’t be as engaged.
Nailah Boyo, New Maverick Orientation coordinator, has known him since 2014, when Johnson was a room assistant at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Boyo said while Johnson may have to give himself a pep talk to get on the stage, he thrives on it.
For Johnson, his job as the orientation director has three parts. The first is to onboard all students and to let them know they belong at UTA and that they matter. The second is to ensure all students have the resources they need to succeed, and the third is to create a connecting environment.
As director, he’s overhauled orientation, creating a new model focusing on school spirit, a sense of belonging and rotational registration.
Some of the changes made were a one-stop shop to help students register for classes in one place and a reimagined welcome reception with high energy.
Johnson previously served as the assistant director of Multicultural Affairs, now known as The Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change, for about two years before becoming orientation director last summer. The many changes he made to orientation disrupted the status quo and upset others, but he said he saw holes.
“To me, the definition of insanity is if we keep doing something over and over again expecting a different outcome, and I’m not insane yet,” Johnson said.
The confident strut on stage turns to a brisk walk throughout the UC as Johnson weaves between crowds with his walkie-talkie constantly buzzing. Despite his speed, he still stops to answer questions from new students and parents. He constantly walks around the UC, covering over 200,000 square feet throughout the day. Some days, his step count reached almost 34,000.
Johnson will make his way back to his office to do some more work or attend meetings. Low lights dim the room and papers sprawl across his desk, but a few items like high heels, purses and backpacks from students stand out in the space.
Students are always in his office, he said. He’ll walk in to find six or seven sitting at his desk, as many find it to be their safety net.
However, he doesn’t get to interact with students as much as he would like to, he said. The higher someone climbs the ladder in higher education, the less student contact they have.
But he’s intentional in making time to see them, he said. He’ll put gaps in his calendar to walk around the UC and chat with students, and he also acts as the adviser for six to 10 student organizations.
Boyo nominated Johnson for the Bertha Pryor Guiding Star Award, which recognizes a UTA staff member for excellence in mentoring and serving as a role model to students and colleagues. Johnson later won this award.
Boyo’s nomination letter cites Johnson as being present for the staff and students, and how he serves as an adviser, support system, mentor and guide.
Johnson wasn’t originally going to enter higher education. After completing undergrad, he was set to teach math and coach track at low-income schools like where he grew up. His mother had him and his twin sister at 15, and he attended James Bowie High School in Arlington, which he said was seen as a ‘ghetto’ school.
But his mentors pushed him to get a master’s in higher education to see if he would like it.
“The day that I wake up and I feel like I’m not making an impact with students is the day I’ll leave higher education,” Johnson said.
It’s not just students he impacts, either. His colleagues, like Boyo, have many professional opportunities at UTA thanks to him. She said Johnson pushes her to challenge herself.
“He sees our potential well before we do,” she said.
Johnson believes in the development of students. He has a debt that he can never repay, he said. There’s been tons of people that have invested in him, like teachers and counselors, who got him to the place he’s at today.
He’s 28 years old, and the youngest and first Black director in that role, he said. He also has a doctorate, two master’s degrees and is working on a third, but these achievements were only possible because he had others believe in him and challenge him. So, he repays his debt by investing and developing students to become the next leaders. That’s what gets him to come to work every day.
“People pave the way for me to get where I am, so how dare I not invest in the generations coming behind me?” he said.
