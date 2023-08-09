How the UTA Police Department keeps you safe

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, the UTA Police Department works around the clock to keep our university safe. Its services range from criminal investigations to assistant call boxes to vehicle jump-starting.
To explore campus safety, The Shorthorn spoke to UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord about his time at the university, common offenses on campus and how students can help prevent crime.
These answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
The Shorthorn: How long have you worked at UTA?
Mike McCord: I’ve been a member of the UTA Police team for over 25 years.
TS: In that time, what are some of the most common crimes you’ve seen on campus?
McCord: The most prevalent crime issue has been property crimes, with theft of property topping the list.
These crimes are often preventable if we take steps to protect our property, like securing it or having someone watch over the property when it must be left unattended. Documenting serial numbers and other identifying information for valuables can also potentially aid in recovery if it’s stolen.
TS: What are some safety concerns students new to campus should be aware of?
McCord: Scams have become an issue in recent years. Scams are preventable if you don’t provide scammers any form of payment or personal information. If an unsolicited call or email is received, verify any information before trusting the caller, even if a call seems real. Legitimate organizations won’t ever require immediate payment or ask for personal information through unsolicited calls or emails.
TS: What resources does UTA Police offer?
McCord: UTA Police offers many services for the campus community, including preventative patrol, criminal investigation, crime victim assistance, key control, lost and found, crime prevention, community engagement and more.
TS: Can you elaborate on the mission behind the blue buttons across campus?
McCord: The Code Blue phones and other emergency phones on campus help enhance connectivity, safety and security by offering an opportunity for the community to have another means to contact UTA Police dispatch directly when they need assistance.
TS: Can you elaborate on UTA Police’s mission?
McCord: We embrace our mission to provide the highest level of service to our community and work collaboratively to enhance the safety/security of our campus. Making our campus safe is the responsibility of everyone, and we work to educate everyone on how we can do that together.
@Shawlings601
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.