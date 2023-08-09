Finding family in Greek life

When exercise science sophomore Lucas Harmon arrived at UTA, he didn’t know anyone, leaving him scared as he took his next step. But on his first day of classes, he met someone who introduced him to Greek life — an interaction that led to the best decision he’s ever made, he said.
Stories similar to Harmon’s are shared by many of the over 650 students who have made the plunge into one of the university’s 28+ fraternities or sororities. Once admitted into a chapter, students start discovering the feeling of siblinghood that envelops them. Because of academic requirements, they also graduate at a 16% higher rate than peers who aren’t members of an organization.
Yvonne Dominguez, Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life assistant director, is a first-generation college student and didn’t ever expect to join a fraternity. During her time at the University of Arkansas, she wanted to find a community where she felt welcomed and empowered. This led her to join Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Inc.
It’s a Latina-centric sorority, and Dominguez said she was met with members willing to bring her in and guide her journey. This experience is just one of the benefits of joining a Greek chapter, she said.
“I promise you, when I was freshman undergrad, you would not see me talking to random people,” she said. “Greek life honestly encourages you in a lot of ways to push yourself out of your comfort zone in a good way.”
Each fraternity and sorority has differences that set them apart, whether it be the philanthropic focus of the organization or the demographic it’s catered toward such as the LGBTQ+ or Black community.
Helping oversee the chapters are four councils: College Panhellenic Council, Interfraternity Council, Multicultural Greek Council and National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Panhellenic governs sororities, Interfraternity governs fraternities, Multicultural Greek governs multicultural fraternities and sororities, and National Pan-Hellenic governs Historically African American fraternities and sororities.
Harmon is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha, and after about a year in the fraternity, became the director of administration for the Interfraternity Council. He said the experience has given him a sense of belonging at the university.
“It’s kind of corny, but it’s a family away from home,” Harmon said. “You build lifelong bonds. I already know who the best man at my wedding is gonna be after only a year.”
When deciding which chapter to join, he said social media helped him narrow it down. He also attended an activity fair which put him face-to-face with members of the sorority.
What finally convinced him to join were the four pillars that Pi Kappa Alpha is built on: Scholars, Leaders, Active and Gentlemen.
Similar to Harmon, Jakelin Valdez, accounting and finance junior, was persuaded to join the Kappa Delta Chi sorority during a university event. Valdez joined because she was looking to be more involved on campus. Now, she is the director of administration for the Multicultural Greek Council.
“My first semester as a freshman here I would just come here for my classes and then right after, leave back home,” she said. Kappa Delta Chi focuses on serving the Hispanic community. Valdez is a first-generation student, similar to others in the sorority. That collective experience helped her gain close friends because they all relate to each other.
Each chapter is structured differently, but some core components such as community work and constant engagement with students on campus bleed into the organization’s work. Networking is another component of joining a fraternity or sorority, with some organizations meeting with other students on campus.
“Even when we graduate or become alumni, we still keep in contact with each other,” Valdez said. “That friendship still continues on even when we’re past graduation.”
Before choosing what chapter to join, Dominguez encourages students to reflect on what experience they want out of UTA. She wants them to ask themselves how an organization ties to their values.
Chapters have varying areas they focus on such as breast cancer, domestic violence and sickle cell awareness, so choosing one that resonates personally can help build a connection with the organization, she said.
Dominguez said students should attend events so they can meet members in person. She also recommends researching chapters’ websites.
“I always emphasize, at the end of the day, our students make that experience,” she said. “We can look at a website and say, ‘This is the organization I want to join,’ but it isn’t until you build that connection with those students that you realize this is the experience or the organization I want to have.”
For students wanting to discuss options with a staff member, the office offers FSL consultations for interested parties to set up one-on-one meetings. There’s a QR code in the office, which is located at B120 in the University Center, that students can scan to book a consultation. Dominguez also has an open-door policy for anybody who has questions.
“I always encourage students to reach out to a staff member, because part of our role is just to guide you in that process, even if it’s just sitting down and saying, ‘I am overwhelmed,’” she said. “I’ve had plenty of where I’ve sat down with students and they told me, ‘these are the two, three, organizations that I really want,’ and I sit down with them and help them process.”
@jrbalvino
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.