Everything you need to know about the University Center’s basement

The University Center is home to many staples, like dining services, meeting rooms and the Bluebonnet Ballroom. Though typically out of sight and out of mind, the building’s basement houses many campus resources.
FRATERNITY AND SORORITY LIFE
The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life focuses on empowering students to prepare for their life and careers. According to the website, the office fosters experiences that enhance student success by promoting community values.
Yvonne Dominguez, Fraternity and Sorority Life assistant director, said the office highlights four different experiences: finding lifelong friends, succeeding in academics, serving the community and growing as a leader. Essentially, it’s groups of people who share the same values, goals and aspirations — supporting each other on their journey, Dominguez said.
Students looking for more information on the different fraternities and sororities on campus can schedule FSL consultations through a QR code in the office.
Dominguez encourages people to make their way into the basement and visit the “community table,” where student workers from different departments provide aid to anyone with questions.
CULTURAL ENGAGEMENT AND SOCIAL CHANGE
The Office of Cultural Engagement and Social Change aims to make UTA a more equitable place while preparing students, faculty and staff to become social change agents. It achieves this through intentional discussions, facilitation and student development, according to the website.
It hosts events for different heritage months, as well as providing information on various programs, such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Women in Leadership, Men of Distinction and more.
GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT
Global Engagement is a department within the Office of International Education. It provides intercultural programs that connect the U.S. and international student populations. It also hosts events and other intercultural training and assessments.
EXCEL CAMPUS ACTIVITIES
The EXCEL Campus Activities team, UTA’s official student-led programming board, provides social, educational, cultural and tradition-centered events for the campus. Focusing on community involvement, the office is responsible for putting on Bed Races, MavsMeet AfterParty, Halloween Casino Night and more.
STUDENT GOVERNANCE
Student Government is the primary way for students to participate in university policymaking that directly affects their educational and campus experience, and it all begins at the ground level.
According to the university’s website, students can get involved in one of two ways: by serving on the organization’s student body or by joining UTA Ambassadors.
Students can apply to serve as a member of the Executive, Judicial or Legislative branches. The Executive Branch houses the External Relations, Legislative Relations and Graduate Student committees. In the Judicial Branch, students can serve on the Supreme Court or the Election Supervisory Board. Finally, in the Legislative Branch, members apply to be on the Student Senate.
The ambassadors are made up of 30 students who are elected to serve for six-month or one-year terms. Mr. and Ms. UTA serve as the program’s co-presidents and lead the ambassadors, along with the program coordinator and event chairs. These students serve as hosts for the school by promoting campus pride and traditions, increasing awareness of resources and strengthening passion for UTA.
The Graduate Student Committee can also be found here. The committee encourages graduate student involvement in Student Governance. It provides graduates with career development, active participation in student life, community service opportunities and support programs.
TRANSITION PROGRAMS AND SERVICES
Patrick Jackson, Transition Programs and Services assistant director, said his office is focused on providing first-time students with assistance, allowing a smooth transition into the university. This includes connecting them with campus resources, making sure they know where key buildings are and guiding them in the right direction.
Within the department, they assist first-generation students, commuters or “off-campus Mavericks,” and parents and family members.
For first-generation students, the office holds events like a brunch and mixer where students can mingle with peers, faculty and alumni who were also the first in their families to go to college, as well as a national first-generation celebration, Jackson said.
It also conducts a monthly First-Generation Education Series event where students can reflect with others on topics relating to their life. Topics include mental health, financial literacy, time management and more.
For transfer students, the office provides a monthly newsletter to inform them about events happening on and off campus, Jackson said. It also hosts the Maverick Scholarship Summit, an event focused on empowering students with the tools needed to apply for scholarships and Maverick Frenzy, a social party where peers can meet and chat.
COMMUNITY STANDARDS
The Office of Community Standards is responsible for administering the student conduct and discipline process, as well as addressing both academic integrity and behavioral conduct violations. The office works to increase student awareness of their rights and responsibilities.
STUDENT ORGANIZATIONS
The Student Organizations office cites participating in clubs as a way to advance student success and personal growth. It also helps build friendships, according to the university’s website. UTA has hundreds of groups people can get involved with to enhance their college experience. More information about the options on campus can be found on MavOrgs.
PARENT AND FAMILY SERVICES
Parent and Family Services is a department within Transition Programs and Services.
Lauren Puls, assistant director for the Office of Parent and Family services, said in an email that they focus on involving, engaging, educating and supporting students’ parents and family members to promote partnership and development. Beginning with New Maverick Orientation, they host many sessions throughout the semester dedicated to sharing information with families and guests.
Information on how to join the Maverick Parent and Family Association, a network where families can connect with one another, can also be found here. Puls said students involved in this organization have access to scholarships and academic testing supplies.
STUDENT PUBLICATIONS
The ground level of the UC hosts the Student Publications office, where The Shorthorn, UTA’s student-run daily publication, resides. More than the newspaper, the office works to provide experience for careers in journalism, photography, advertising, media management and more, according to the university’s website.
