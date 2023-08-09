 Skip to main content
On-Campus Life

Everything you need to know about Mav ID

One item on your list as a new student is your Mav ID.

What is a Mav ID?

A Mav ID is UTA’s identification card. With it, students gain access to multiple facilities on campus, as well as athletic events and the library. 

Students can use their card to get discounts at fast food restaurants like Chicken Express and Golden Chick, as well as local hotels and entertainment. 

Why get a Mav ID?

A Mav ID grants entrance access to residence halls, library rentals, the Maverick Activities Center and select parking lots, Jazsmine Degree, MavExpress office student employee, said. Students can upload money onto their Mav ID to use as dining dollars at campus restaurants, purchase textbooks from the bookstore and use laundry facilities and university printers.  

How to get a Mav ID?

Degree said to find your 10-digit ID number on the MyMav portal. Present this number and a government issued photo ID at the MavExpress office. ID pictures will be taken there, and you will receive your Mav ID. 

Alternatively, download and complete the distance ID form. Notarize the form and email the scanned form, a scanned government issued ID with a photo and a photo of you with a solid background to idphoto@uta.edu. Your Mav ID will be mailed to your preferred address. 

@GraceLauderdale

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

