Campus athletic arenas at a glance

There are five active arenas that encapsulate the university’s history with athletic achievement, along with the recognition of those who made UTA what it is today. Here’s some information about some of the people who paved the way and the arenas that serve our student athletes.
College Park Center
Arguably the campus’s premier arena, the center hosts three athletics teams’ home games: volleyball, men and women’s basketball. It also hosts the WNBA’s Dallas Wings’ home matches. The $78 million arena finished construction in 2012 and seats 7,000 people during sporting events.
Volleyball season lasts from August to November, while men’s and women’s basketball runs from November to early March. Students can get into all sporting events for free with their Mav ID. Enter through Gate 1 to swipe your card.
Maverick Stadium
The stadium, former host to the university’s football games before the program was discontinued in 1985, houses home track and field events. Additionally, the university’s annual Bed Races are hosted here.
The stadium was built in 1980 and seats 12,000. The track and field team usually hosts one event per season.
Clay Gould Ballpark
Clay Gould played, then coached the baseball team in the ’90s and early 2000s before his death in 2001. To honor him, the university renamed the ballpark in 2003. Gould played all four years of his college eligibility at UTA and became the head coach in 1999.
Now, the baseball team plays its home games at the 6,000 square feet arena. Built in 1974, it seats 1,600, but surpassed that number twice in 2017, per UTA’s website. The season runs from February to May, and the team just finished a season where it advanced to the conference semifinals.
Allan Saxe Field
Allan Saxe was a professor at UTA who taught political science for 54 years before retiring in 2019. His unique teaching style and generous financial donations have made his name ubiquitous with the university and Arlington.
The 622-seat softball field, which first opened in 1974 as the Arlington Athletic Center, has undergone numerous renovations. Its current iteration, Allan Saxe Field, opened in 2015 with Saxe at the ribbon cutting. The softball team plays its home games here, and the season runs from February to May.
UTA Tennis Center
The tennis center hosts home games for the men’s and women’s tennis teams, who both won the regular season conference championship last season, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The center was recognized by the United States Tennis Association as one of Texas’ top facilities in 1986.
The university built a deck last season to make the courts more accessible for fans. Spectators can enjoy an aerial view of all six playing courts while sitting on the deck’s chairs and couches. The tennis season runs from January to April.
Maverick Activities Center/Physical Education Building
The MAC and PEB serve as the home arenas for the men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams, also known as the Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs. On average, the teams play one home tournament a season, and their seasons start in October and end in March.
The men’s team has won 10 national championships and the women’s team has won two. They are the most dominant program on campus, and the men’s team visited the White House in 1993 to be honored for their national championship win.
