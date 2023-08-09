An overview of UTA events

Squeaking wheels rolling across Maverick Stadium, contestants caked in layers of mud and waffles adorned in a tower of whipped cream are just a few of the visuals students can see during a year at UTA.
School spirit is contagious as the university hosts a plethora of events for people to wind down and vibe. There’s no shortage of activities to sink into. Some events are entertainment-oriented, while others help educate new, transferring and current students on the resources available to them.
This variety has helped cultivate a campus culture that’s not only supportive but also enjoyable. While walking around campus, keep an eye out for posters highlighting the next big event, whether it be Oozeball or Homecoming.
Who knows? Maybe it’ll become a new favorite memory.
Maverick Stampede
There’s no better way to be welcomed onto campus than to attend Maverick Stampede at the beginning of the semester. The university hosts two weeks of events such as Waffleopolis, MavsMeet Convocation, Maverick Cookout and more.
Waffleopolis is a tradition that began about 25 years ago, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. Tables are scattered outside Brazos Park where students can sit after they line up to get their waffles. Toppings such as whipped cream and sprinkles are offered for those feeling adventurous.
MavsMeet Convocation gives students the opportunity to hear remarks from UTA faculty and guest speakers, but for those who need a little something to shake their eardrums, performers also come out to spice things up.
Afterward, if you’re left wanting more, there’s an afterparty before calling it a night.
Oozeball
September offers students an opportunity to get down and dirty with Oozeball, which started in 1989.
It’s as fun to play as it is to say. Teams of six compete in a muddy volleyball tournament with the goal of scoring 11 points or being ahead after 15 minutes. Last year, 92 teams took part in the mucky festivities.
It also makes for a great spectator sport. There’s something entertaining about watching players fight nature as they try to get the ball across the net.
If participating, it’s important to tape shoes around the feet so they don’t get ingested by the viscous water.
Homecoming
November’s Homecoming week has so much happening it’s almost hard to comprehend. From 5Ks to parades and athletic events to wrap up the week, there’s something for everyone.
The week is filled with traditions that allow students to unwind and take a breather before the semester’s final weeks. The university hosted hip-hop artist Rico Nasty last year during the Homecoming Bash. There’s also a cook-off for those who want to demonstrate their culinary abilities.
The festivities cap off with the coronation of a Homecoming king and queen at the end of the men’s basketball game.
International Week
UTA ranks fifth in the U.S. for its undergraduate diversity index and had a 15% international student body in the fall, according to its website. To help serve its diverse student body, each year during the spring, the Office of International Education hosts International Week.
Next year’s International Week will take place from April 1-5.
The celebration is one of UTA’s longest-running events and its activities vary in scope. One day a speaker may be giving advice on how to navigate college, while the next may bring a food fair spotlighting cultural dishes.
It’s an opportunity for international and non-international students to learn from one another.
The Global Extravaganza Showcase helps end the week with a bang as performers step on stage and demonstrate a talent that connects to their culture.
Bed Races
Bed Races started in 1980, making it the university’s longest-running tradition. It’s held during the spring at Maverick Stadium. Teams of five compete to push a wheeled, full-size mattress 40 yards the fastest. Sounds easy, but contestants are sweating buckets after a sprint.
One of the best parts of the event is the theme. Last time, it was the popular video game franchise Pokémon. Next time, it could be anything. That’s part of the excitement.
Along with the races, the stadium has other offerings for those looking to do something not bed-related. There’s a DJ and games scattered around the area, as well as a costume contest.
