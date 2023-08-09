A look into the athletic teams playing in the fall semester

As students move into their dorms or settle into lives as commuters, sport events are a great opportunity to make friends, have a good time and support the university’s athletic teams. The athletes in these teams are students just like you, and they love it when their peers come out to support them.
The fall semester has three sports that host games: volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. All games are played at College Park Center on Center Street.
Here’s a quick look at how the teams fared in recent seasons and what to look forward to this year.
As of publication, the basketball teams have not published their schedules, but when they do, they will be available at UTAMavs.com.
Volleyball
The volleyball season starts the earliest out of the three sports, beginning in mid-August and running through early November. The Mavericks finished fifth in the Western Athletic Conference, last season with 17 wins and 10 losses. This year head coach J.T. Wenger returns for his seventh season.
The 2023 team will return nine players from last year, including senior outside hitter Brianna Ford. Ford led the team in points (429) and kills (353) and earned a first-team all-conference selection for her efforts.
Sophomore setter Sophie Skinner was a member of the WAC’s All-Freshman team after leading the team with 692 assists. With her setting up shots and Ford knocking them down, the Mavericks should be a threat in the WAC this season.
The volleyball team will open its season in late August at a Colorado tournament. The Mavericks’ first home tournament will be Sept. 1-2 at College Park Center.
Men’s Basketball
The men’s basketball team is entering a new era. Last season, athletics director Jon Fagg fired former head coach Greg Young after Young had spent 14 years with the program. Fagg announced K.T. Turner as the new head coach on March 17.
Touted as a “heralded recruiter,” Turner has shown what he can do this off-season, recruiting multiple players who will make an impact on day one for the program. He also convinced junior forward Shemar Wilson, the team’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer a season ago, to stay at UTA rather than enter the transfer portal.
The portal is still open as of publication. Turner has recruited 10 newcomers to the Mavericks, including junior guard Phillip Russell and three-star freshman guard Makaih Williams. Williams chose UTA over the University of Mississippi among a plethora of other offers.
Russell averaged 18.1 points per game last season for Southeast Missouri State University. His play earned him a selection on the Ohio Valley Conference First Team and he helped lead that team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.
The team finished 11-21 last season and was eliminated in the first round of the WAC Tournament. With a new coach and a rejuvenated team, expectations are high as the team looks to complete its first winning season since 2018-2019.
Women’s Basketball
Last but certainly not least, the women’s basketball team returns to College Park Center with head coach Shereka Wright ready to take the team back to the NCAA Tournament two years after the team won the Sun Belt Championship in 2022.
Wright enters her fourth year with the team having turned the program into a force to be reckoned with. In her three seasons, the team has gone 49-32, including 30-18 in conference games.
The team will be without redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs as she entered the transfer portal Aug. 7. Jacobs had been the team’s best player in the last two seasons, but Wright recruited players that should keep the team in contention and make the team’s games entertaining.
The team had a down year last season at 14-17 as injuries put a damper on their title-defending hopes. This year, Wright has recruited a core that hopes to put the team in contention once again. Senior forward Avery Brittingham and junior guard Taliyah Clark highlight the team’s transfer acquisitions.
Brittingham and Clark were both on rival WAC schools last season. Now, they’re joining the reigning Player of the Year to create one of the league’s most feared trios. Brittingham was a First-Team All-WAC player last year and Clark is a proven scorer who’s averaged over 19 points per game in three WAC Tournament games.
With talented players and a coach slated to lead the program until 2027, the women’s basketball team is ready to get back on the court and put the program on the national stage.
