Manage your money before it manages you

College is the best time to develop healthy money habits, and budgeting skills help students know where their money is going, said Kay Byington, assistant director of student accounts and the Student Money Management Center.
The center is a resource on campus for students forming a budget. It also helps students develop financial literacy skills in saving and credit to prevent obstacles from impeding their educational goals.
Contrary to the popular belief of college students being wild and free with their money, Byington said she has seen many UTA students who are actually the opposite — they’re afraid to spend their money.
“It helps you to be able to know where your money’s going, so your money just doesn’t disappear,” she said. “It also gives you freedom so you can know whether or not you can afford to go have lunch with your friends.”
When students know how much money is needed for their expenses, they find peace of mind that influences sleep and academic focus, Byington said. She recommends all freshmen have a plan for financing and not make assumptions based on their financial aid packages.
Students should also regularly re-evaluate their budgets and ensure they aren’t paying for extra subscriptions and fees, especially services available on campus that they might already be paying for, like gym memberships, she said.
Architecture sophomore Shreya Bandi has lived in Kalpana Chawla Hall since August and commuted to UTA as a freshman. During her first semester living on campus, Bandi said she enrolled in a payment plan with help from her parents.
“What I do is I try to keep my spending underneath a certain amount per month,” Bandi said. “I do small purchases rather than something big.”
Psychology freshman Francesca Ramon, another KC Hall resident, is paying for her housing with the help of her mom and money earned from her job. “Next year, I plan on actually using some working money,” she said.
Byington said one of the most important parts of budgeting for incoming freshmen is ensuring a financial aid plan.
Bandi recommended a spreadsheet or something similar to track expenses and smaller purchases. In a last piece of advice, Ramon said to not use all your dining dollars at the beginning of the semester like she did at a restaurant in the University Center. “I ate it every day, and now I’m paying for it.”
