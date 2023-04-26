How to be a better roommate

Moving into a shared space is a common part of college, and knowing how to communicate with a roommate is important for creating a positive environment.
Counseling Specialist IV Cristina Blankenbaker said it’s all about setting ground rules at the beginning of the relationship. This helps make it successful and peaceful throughout the semester.
Students must sign a roommate or suitemate agreement before moving into a residence hall. The agreement has a listed “Roommate Bill of Rights” to guide students on how to properly behave in the shared space.
Each roommate should have an in-depth discussion about each other’s belongings, using the space, cleaning and guest preferences, according to the agreement.
Deciding on a borrowing system to learn which items each roommate feels comfortable with others can help eliminate discomfort or confusion. This may include appliances like microwaves, refrigerators, TVs or gaming systems.
The agreement recommends discussing when your roommates need to sleep or be quiet and adjusting schedules accordingly to be considerate. It also suggests openly discussing disagreements in an open atmosphere with mutual respect.
Blankenbaker said these conversations should be in-person rather than over the phone to avoid any confusion on the meaning of the messages. Similarly, if there are issues, students should communicate directly.
Chemistry sophomore Katie Hogarth said she was lucky because her roommates are responsible and take care of their things.
“We never have any arguments over someone
leaving something somewhere,” Hogarth said. “They’re just very respectful of each other’s space, and I think that’s extremely important to understand: that you are living with other people.”
She said the main thing she has learned from having roommates is being more cautious of what she’s doing in her room, such as not playing music too loudly so she’s not bugging anybody else in the house.
Blankenbaker said to acknowledge that even if the roommate does not turn into a close friend, it can still be a learning experience.
