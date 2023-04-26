Games on campus help connect people

College can be an overwhelming transition for new students. Whether it be classes, housing or tuition, the stress from college life can be brutal at times. This can apply to socializing, as the lack of familiarity can make finding friends difficult.
Fortunately, UTA campus is full of love for one of humanity’s universal constants: games. Here are some games students can expect to find on campus, why they’re a good fit for first-timers, and how they enrich the lives of the student body.
Tabletop Games
A classic part of the college experience is playing cards into the late hours of the night. Cards are great for meeting new people, and anyone passing by can easily join in without preparation.
Unstable Unicorns is an easy, fun card game that can be played with multiple people, environmental sciences sophomore Bianca Gonzalez said.
The 2017 turn-based strategic card game starts each player out with six cards and a baby unicorn. Whoever gets seven unicorns in their stable first wins the round. The strategy comes from deploying upgrade, downgrade and magic cards to put the other players at a disadvantage and negate their attacks.
Board games are also fairly common, usually found in the Central Library basement. The chess team often meets there for practice. There are several shelves of games available for free checkout that can suit everyone’s interest.
Gonzalez said any new students struggling to make friends should go to the Central Library basement. “The basement is very welcoming to anyone who wants to try any kind of game, even if you just want to spectate. It’s a really great way to make friends [and] become part of a community of gamers.”
Video Games
Video games are also a common sight across the campus. Many clubs exist for dedicated fans of certain games, and there’s even an official varsity esports program.
But esports can be intensely competitive, so it might not be a good fit for first-timers. Instead, students can try some more casual games.
Super Smash Bros. can be enjoyed even in a non-competitive setting. People often meet in the library basement for rotations and free-for-alls, and the esports club hosts MavMayhem tournaments every Friday, which can be enjoyed by casual and competitive gamers.
“Personally, I’ve made plenty of friends down in the UTA Library’s basement because of these games, such as Super Smash Bros.,” Gonzalez said. “I really enjoy it because it encourages teamwork among people you don’t even know.”
She said the compact nature of the Nintendo Switch console also makes the games easy to set up on campus TVs. For off-campus gaming with larger groups, she recommended Minecraft, a survival video game in which players create and break apart various kinds of blocks in three-dimensional worlds to build anything.
If a game with a specific playstyle is preferred, UTA’s gaming clubs encompass various genres. First-person shooters, multiplayer online battle arenas, sports games and many more all have their own communities on camcampus. Even games needing specific hardware, like Guitar Hero and racing games, have equipment for use in the basement. And some of it can be checked out, including the consoles.
Graduate student Kartik Nair said he often goes to the basement to play games like FIFA, a professional soccer simulator, when he needs to relieve stress.
“There are a lot of students who are not good at outdoor sports like football, hockey and all those things. So that kind of student, they can find a place over in this kind of community where they can build long-lasting relationships,” Nair said.
But more important than the gaming itself is the gaming culture. Students interacting and bonding together over games builds communication, team spirit and friendships that can continue to evolve even after graduation, he said.
