Finding the perfect study spot

As semester stressors stack up, many students hunker down in their rooms to study, which can negatively affect their mood and productivity. Luckily, UTA has plenty of resources and areas where students can relocate for a fresh environment.
Christina Miller, academic support programs associate director, said every student is different and has their own learning preferences. Approaching a professor for help is nerve-racking for some, so having study spaces where they can work individually or collaboratively with peers can be beneficial.
“The advice that I always give students is try out all of the services that are available to you and figure out what is going to be the best fit,” Miller said.
Central Library
The Central Library’s six floors each have different academic resources for students.
The first floor houses the FabLab, a makerspace where students can access resources, including 3D printers, laser cutters, screen printers, kilns and sewing machines. This floor also has The Studios, a space where students can work on digital art and audio projects.
The second floor has computers for students, as well as individual and group study rooms.
It also hosts tutoring, peer-led team learning and supplemental instruction sessions offered by the Academic Success Center. There is also the Veterans Lounge, a separate room for veterans on campus with seating, a printer and mini fridge.
Wesley Graves, criminology and criminal justice freshman, said he visits the Veterans Lounge at least twice a week. He said the space allows him and others to study and to hang out. The seclusion of the room helps him focus since it has fewer distractions and foot traffic.
“Having a spot like that keeps me a little bit more accountable,” Graves said. “But it’s also beneficial because I’m not distracted by everything else going on.”
The third floor also has collaborative study spaces and individual and group study rooms. It has open computers for students.
The fourth and fifth floors also have individual and group study rooms and are considered “quiet floors,” meaning little to no talking or noise-making is encouraged.
The Writing Center offers one-on-one tutoring sessions with consultants on the fourth floor, which also has University Tutoring and Supplemental Instruction services.
The sixth floor has an open group study area in the Atrium.
Other Buildings
The School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building’s first floor has many areas to sit down and enjoy natural sunlight from its large windows. This floor is also the home of Social Grounds, a coffee shop.
The Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building also has many study spaces, including nook areas with access to a whiteboard on the first and second floors. Inclusion Coffee is also located on the first floor.
Outside
Being cooped up in classes all day can be draining, so places like Brazos Park and Doug Russell Park are perfect for studying when weather permits. There are many seating options available, but students can use a blanket or even a hammock. Many buildings on campus have a courtyard with benches and tables, so students have options for study spots around campus.
@hjgarcia0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.