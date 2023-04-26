Cooking to stay connected with culture

For some, food is the way to the heart. For others, it’s also a reminder of home.
With UTA being one of the country’s most diverse universities, local and international students may crave the food they grew up with to ease homesickness.
“It’s very important because you can feel so much displacement when you’re somewhere new. I can’t imagine being an international student at UTA and the barriers,” said Amy Speier, associate professor of anthropology, whose teaching interests include culture and food. “It’s a form of self-care and holding on to who you are.”
While Speier is not an immigrant, she recalls the time she lived in the Czech Republic, doing fieldwork and missing home.
She said she would go to a terrible American restaurant and eat Caesar salad.
“I’ve never been so happy to eat one,” Speier said.
Food is tied to one’s roots, family, memories and home, she said.
“You’re going to grow and you’re going to shift and you’re going to change and you’re going to try hamburgers, but you may still prefer your food at home,” she said.
Here are three countries of interest and places to get groceries to prepare their cuisine, according to students.
Bangladesh
Economics senior Ayesha Anwer said she likes getting groceries from these places, especially when she wants South Asian ingredients. They’re about five minutes from campus.
Since she’s an international student from Bangladesh, she didn’t regularly eat Western food growing up, so cooking traditional dishes makes her feel closer to home. Bangladeshi food is spicy, heavy on garlic and chili powder, she said.
“I think of Bangladeshi food, I think of my mother, I think of my grandmother cooking. I think of their cooking skills, I think of what they’re doing. I think of all the struggles they’ve been through and everything together,” Anwer said. “So it’s a lot more personal than eating Western food.”
She said she likes to cook instead of buying food because she doesn’t like eating out too much, and it is good for budgeting.
She takes between an hour to an hour and a half on the weekend to prepare meals that she’ll reheat for the rest of the week. It gives her something to look forward to at the end of the day, Anwer said. For her, cooking Bangladeshi food helps her keep in touch with her roots and understand different perspectives of cultures.
“There’s this really famous saying which is, ‘If the tree doesn’t know where the roots are stemming from, the tree’s not going to grow.’ So in a way, it really humbles you,” Anwer said. “It’s almost like the roots of the tree. It tells me where I am from and not to forget that at any point in time.”
Philippines
Kayla Manalansa, psychology junior and treasurer of the Filipino Students Association, recommends these places and going on weekdays, so it’s not too busy. She said they’re about 10 to 15 minutes from campus and have good prices.
As a kid, Manalansa loved watching her dad cook Filipino food, she said. When he passed away, she kept learning more recipes to keep his spirit alive.
“It’s very comforting. It reminds me of home,” she said. “It’s just a hearty cuisine, and it just fills your heart up because the people that make it for you, they make it with love.”
For students looking to also start cooking, Manalansa recommends watching YouTube videos or TikToks. It’s hard at first, but it gets easier, she said.
Some dishes she likes to cook include lumpia, Filipino egg rolls, and a beef vegetable soup called nilaga.
“It’s really nice to be able to know how to cook the food from your culture,” she said. “It makes you feel proud to be Filipino.”
Vietnam
These stores are about 10 to 15 minutes from campus, said Vinh Le, linguistics sophomore and philanthropy chair of the Vietnamese Student Association. He said vegetables from these stores are cheaper and of better quality.
Some of the stores also source from local producers, he said.
When Le was in fifth grade, he wanted to learn more about the Vietnamese language, his culture and his identity and he always connected with the food. He would watch cooking videos in his language, he said.
Cooking and eating Vietnamese food is not just about the taste. It’s a way to access a part of his culture, Le said. He describes Vietnamese food as a fresh cuisine, and his favorite is thịt kho tiêu, braised black pepper meat, which he grew up eating. It is commonly prepared with pork, he said.
“I’m eating something that’s part of my heritage,” Le said. “And I feel proud to cook it and to eat it.”
