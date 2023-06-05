What does it mean to be 'Miss Juneteenth?'

“Swag Surfin” played over the Rosebud Theatre’s speakers as contestants embraced their newly crowned queen Saturday — the perfect celebration for Miss Juneteenth DFW.
Miss Juneteenth is a competition held in June to empower Black girls and women to commemorate Juneteenth. In hopes of encouraging young African American women to pursue higher education, the local winner receives a $2,500 scholarship and a chance to compete in the national competition in October.
Juneteenth began June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger informed enslaved people in Galveston Bay, Texas, of their freedom nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, according to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
After seven months perfecting every step and smile for the Miss Juneteenth DFW 2023 sash, Raven Johnson took the crown among the seven other competitors.
Johnson said she entered the pageant to represent young Black girls across the Metroplex. Without the freedom granted and celebrated on Juneteenth, she said she would not be who she is today.
“I've already accomplished what I wanted to accomplish through this,” she said. “The process is an accomplishment itself. I've gained social skills through the process of doing this pageant, so even if I win or lose, I will be happy that I'm a better person.”
Miss Juneteenth brings awareness to those previously unaware of the national holiday, co-director Marquita Thompson said. For Thompson, as a mother of young girls, it’s not about talking about being an example, but rather showing them how to be an example.
Opening the show, Fort Worth activist Opal Lee was honored for her impact in helping make Juneteenth a national holiday, which President Joe Biden officially signed into law in 2021.
Lee began Opal’s Walk 2 DC in 2016, a 1,400-mile stretch from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C. She has since gained 1.5 million signatures in support of her mission. This year, she will participate in an annual 2.5-mile walk through Fort Worth on June 19.
Contestant Lailah Price said she realized there would be a lot of pressure on her when entering the pageant. But with her friend and fellow contestant Kennedy Newbell by her side, Price knew they would get through it together.
“It's a whole process,” Price said. “From practicing the walk to the talent, it might be a little frustrating, a little overwhelming, but it's not that bad, especially when you have the right people with you.”
On her 16th birthday, reigning National Miss Juneteenth Madison Corzine’s mom gifted her the opportunity to compete in the Miss Juneteenth DFW pageant, which she eventually won before being crowned the national title.
Corzine began pageantry at 13, competing in Miss America competitions. But, she said when competing in the Miss Juneteenth pageant, for young Black girls, the sisterhood is a formative experience.
“I don't have to explain why I'm wearing a bonnet the day before,” Corzine said. “I don't have to explain why I do the things that I do because we all have a similar background in that way. And we get to honor our history together, and it's really a special opportunity.”
In the hours leading up to the competition, there’s a sense of camaraderie among the contestants rather than the usual tension depicted in movies. The girls travel in packs, make TikToks together and pull back the curtains between dressing rooms to see each other’s faces.
“We have created this incredible bond so quickly, and it's not at all a hostile situation where it's like we're all competing and we're all trying to be better than one another,” Johnson said. “It's actually like we're trying to uplift each other, so we're all the best version of ourselves.”
Pageantry is an old hat for co-director Anita Heiskell. She has spent over 30 years in pageantry, from competing herself to training girls across America.
“When they came into this, they wouldn't even look at me, they wouldn't talk to me, they wouldn't smile. I mean, I couldn't get anything out of them,” Heisekell said. “Now, I can't get them to be quiet. They're the ones that are leading the pack.”
It’s special to see the transformation right before her eyes, she said.
“The way they spend time with each other, you would never know that they're all going for the same title because they're just so loving and caring and respectful to each other,” Heiskell said. “So, that's the part that really gets my heart.”
Alongside Heiskell, Thompson helped direct the Miss Juneteenth DFW pageant this year. Thompson previously helped as a coordinator before being asked to co-direct.
Eight contestants walk away with more than a trophy — they have created a sisterhood, Thompson said. “You wouldn't be able to tell that they just met each other this year by the way that they act and treat each other.”
While she prepared the eight contestants, they, in turn, taught her to show up and give her best, even if she doesn’t know how to do it.
“You just try and see the outcome,” Thompson said.
Corzine believes that her title represents an opportunity young girls would have never thought they’d be in.
She said she has always been more reserved but has opened herself up to people and grown her confidence through pageantry.
“I get to talk to little girls all the time, and they're really genuinely so surprised that I have a crown. One girl asked if I was ‘queen of the world,’” Corzine said.
Contestant Loni Chafer said she didn’t grow up seeing herself represented in pageantry, but through the journey, she believes it’s something every Black girl should experience.
“Not only me as a Black girl, but other Black girls can do the same thing I did, whether I win or not,” Chafer said.
On stage, contestants showcase a variety of body shapes, Thompson said.
“With Miss Juneteenth, it's more about the personality. It's more about how you conduct yourself as an individual,” she said. “We don't degrade the body shape. We don’t body shame or anything like that. It's more about your intellect.”
Being a contestant herself at a young age, Thompson said she became a director due to her love of the industry. She gives back to the community and opens the door to scholarship opportunities within pageantry.
Pageantry teaches you different walks of life, from different mannerisms and ways to communicate, she said.
Heiskell wants every contestant to be on the same playing field with the same opportunity. With enrichment programs beginning in November, Heiskell trains the girls on etiquette, dining, presentation skills, attire, financial literacy and more to prepare them with life skills even after the pageant ends.
“Pageantry, it's kind of like science,” Corzine said. “You need to know how to walk, you need to know how to talk, all those things.”
When the girls step on to the stage, they are representing a whole city of people or a whole country, Corzine said. “I would say have fun, but also remember why you're there.”
Each contestant’s talent piece pulled from Black culture and history through themes of freedom, stepping to poetry, dancing to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner or singing songs such as “Stand Up” from the movie Harriet.
“I hope [the audience] gets a better understanding of what it's like to be a Black girl, what it's like to grow up in the American society,” Chafer said.
