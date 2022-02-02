The Western wear tradition at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Elaine Agather, secretary of the Stock Show and Rodeo, 66, rides on her horse in the Grand Entry on Jan. 28 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Agather has participated in the show for 30 years.

FORT WORTH, Texas –Elaine Agather, secretary of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, 66, has collected Western clothing to dress up every year at the event for 30 years. Growing up in Texas, she said she has always liked boots.

“I love clothes, and I love the amazing sparkle that some Western wear has,” Agather said.  

Since 1896, groups of women have dressed to the nines in authentic, sometimes vintage, Western clothing to pay tribute to the event’s deep-seated Western roots. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs through Feb. 5 this year.  

Agather and other women display their outfits each year during the Grand Entry parade before the start of the rodeo. 

Aledo, Texas, resident Debbie Head, 70, smiles Jan. 28 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. A constant of the Stock Show attending for 27 years, Head has ridden in the Grand Entry at the show for 17 years. 

“When I started riding in the Grand Entry, just like anything, every year you want to add a little bit to your wardrobe,” she said. “I’ve proven over 30 years I’ve added a lot.”  

Agather said her style started with American singer Roy Rogers and his designer Nudie Cohn. 

Rogers was active during the 1930s. Cohn’s designs for the singer included rich embroidery and patterns along with his suits, hats and boots. 

Agather said she works in two male-dominated industries: at the Stock Show and as the chairman of the Dallas Region for JP Morgan Chase & Co. Her clothes have built her confidence in being herself and not chasing anyone to fit in a certain industry. 

Cheyenne, Wyoming, resident Savannah Messenger, 23, models her buckskins Jan. 28 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Buckskins are made out of deer hide, and the bottom half is a split riding skirt.

“I think the key is to be yourself,” Agather said. “I’ve always dressed up, I’ve always loved it, and people love it.”

When it came to her wardrobe, Fort Worth resident Rose Alvarez, 54, said she took inspiration from others. 

“You see certain styles, whether they’re sequins, leather, lace — you find your own style,” Alvarez said. “Whatever you’re comfortable with, for me, if I can find it my size, I’m golden.” 

Honoring the past fashion but staying current is important, she said. 

“I think I’m my own brand, meaning I’m comfortable whether I’m wearing slacks or jeans,” Alvarez said. 

Fort Worth resident Kit Moncrief, 69, displays her embroidered blazer Jan. 28 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Moncrief said she has fun planning out her outfits because she gets to show them off every year.
Elaine Agather, 66, secretary of the Stock Show and Rodeo, carries her leather purse Jan. 28 at The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Agather loves the sparkle that some Western wear has.

Growing up, she said her mother always told her to leave the house with presentable clothing. For Alvarez, this meant always respecting her body. 

“Whatever you wear, you need to wear with confidence,” Alvarez said. 

Aledo, Texas, resident Debbie Head, 70, said she chooses to express herself with her smile.  

“The outfits are important, but I think the smile shows from the heart how you feel,” she said. “I love and adore taking care of our Western heritage and promoting the history of our community.”  

Fort Worth has had 200 years of Western heritage, she said. She promotes that history with her smile, heart and fashion. 

“It’s not always about sequins and glitter and rhinestones,” Head said. “You can look and feel proud with the simplest of outfits. But if you have it, that’s fine, too.” 

Shawn Perrin, Fort Worth and Stock Show attendee, wears cowboy boot spurs in the entry alleyway Jan. 28 at The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Spurs on cowboy boots help riders communicate with their horse.

