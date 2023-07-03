Pride Month sashays away but Drag history stays

Kiana Lee shimmers in the spotlight as she opens her next show at the 1851 Club. In an instant, she draws in the crowd with the cues ingrained in her mind, asking if anyone is celebrating a birthday, anniversary or even a breakup.
With all eyes on her, the attention is familiar.
Lee has been doing drag since 1998, claiming the Miss Gay Arlington America 2019-2023 title. She currently performs at the 1851 Club, which has provided a safe haven for the queer community as the only gay club in Arlington since the ‘80s and other venues throughout the Metroplex. She’s become one of the most prominent icons in the area’s drag community.
Throughout the years, she has watched many people embrace the art form and has performed at many bars that she considered home.
She has also witnessed the drag community change over time due to societal norms and the transforming of legislatures. Most recently, Senate Bill 12, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, may ban performers like her in the state once implemented Sept. 1.
“It gets real personal,” Lee said. “Someone that doesn’t know these people, that are uneducated, or uncultured, it’s just gonna open a new can of worms that targets the trans community.”
Lee is no stranger to the rhetoric. She was in the military in the ’90s, when the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy was still active. The policy, instated from 1994 to 2011, prohibited military personnel from harassing and attacking closeted homosexual or bisexual services, while barring open LGBTQ+ members from military service.
Lee grew up in El Paso and loved to dance, sing and act. In high school, she was the school's mascot and a cheerleader, but had to hide that feminine side from her dad, following his military footsteps by joining the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.
“He want me to focused on school, grades, having straight A's, of course, being half Asian. The Asian stereotype,” Lee said.
Growing up the youngest of eight, the attention was never really on her, Lee said. By the time she came out in her 20s, her dad had passed.
While stationed in an Air Force base in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Lee performed at the Alamogordo Music Theater and would drive home to go to gay clubs in El Paso. At the time, Lee didn’t know much about gay culture and was trying to find herself.
Within her first year, she met a drag queen who she recognized from high school. From there, she met some backup dancers where she was introduced to the world of drag. That’s when she decided to take her next step into the field, “like when Beyoncé stepped out by herself,” Lee said.
Back before YouTube, Lee was left to gather pieces of her performance from everyone, learning key elements from padding to body shaping, hair, makeup and style.
She idolized Maya Douglas, Erica Andrews and Kennedy Davenport. Over time she has built relationships with those idols, who she said were everything you would expect and want them to be.
Lee was a fan of Davenport before she became Lee’s drag mother. They performed together at the Rainbow Lounge, formerly known as 651 Fort Worth and Hot Shots, a staple for the LGBTQ+ community in the area.
“She always tells me to be passionate about something and stand up for something,” Lee said.
Much like a mentorship, a drag mother adopts their drag daughter. It's a concept that creates a cycle of knowledge and experience, forming a family-like bond, according to the Huffington Post UK.
Lee has several drag daughters, one of whom is Salem Moon, who started drag six years ago in Reno, Nevada, and moved to Texas for voiceover work. When she began to take drag seriously performing at talent nights in Fort Worth and Arlington, she met Lee who then invited her to perform at 1851 Club, where they grew their friendship.
“When we first met, I was very intimidated by her because she was a figurehead in the pageant scene and in the drag scene,” Moon said.
Soon after Moon began working at the club, Lee became her drag mother.
Lee did what others before did for her, teaching Moon everything she could about the drag community.
“If I want to look put together and look like I deserve a crown, I'm going to do that everywhere I go,” Moon said. “And that's because of her.”
Graduate student Liam Rhodes was involved in the LGBTQ+ community at UTA before graduating in the spring. While working as a Pride Peer and an intern for the LGBTQ+ Program, Rhodes helped host UTA’s annual Drag Show.
“She’s just an incredible performer, I think she is hilarious and glamorous, and she resembles everything that drag is,” Rhodes said.
Often, those in the audience tend to not see past a performer's drag persona, Moon said.
“A lot of the time nowadays in drag a lot of people don't bother to know the person in the costumes, and they don't care to know the struggles they've gone through to get where they are,” Moon said.
During Rhodes’ junior year, some people were harassing attendees at the resource fair before the drag show, which led to event staff calling the campus police. Drag queens had to be chaperoned, and Rhodes walked with Lee as they continued to shout at her.
“I think a lot of what fear comes from is the unknown,” he said. “And so I think with that, a lot of this fear-mongering works in the politicians that are passing all these bills. I think it works in their favor because their supporters are not educated enough in these topics.”
SB 12 restricts sexually-oriented performances in the presence of minors, authorizing a criminal offense. The bill's vague language may penalize drag queens for their live performances when defined as sexual.
Concerns for the safety of children in public venues have grown in discussions of drag performances. However, Lee has performed in front of kids and teens for decades, and that comes to mind when picking her songs, outfits and monitoring her language for her shows.
It's up to the parent and entertainer when it comes to bringing and performing in the presence of minors, she said.
“Drag is everywhere now,” she said.
Remembering and respecting those who came before will help the community grow in the future, Moon said.
“Pride Month is not just about performing and celebrating queerness, it's a protest at the end of the day, so we have to make sure that we're continuing to support those that don’t have a voice,” she said.
