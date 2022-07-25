Photos: XFL hosts conference to announce its return under new management

Attendees listen to speakers during a town hall July 24 at Texas Live. The league was initially created in 2001 by Vince McMahon, former chair and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. 

The buzz of excitement filled the venue of Texas Live as fans from as close as Dallas to as far away as Brooklyn, New York, waited for the XFL town hall to commence July 24. 

The event was hosted by the XFL to officially announce the home cities for the 2023 season.  

Denton resident Tyler Roggenburg, 27, said he was upset when the season got canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.   

“But now that they’re back, it looks like it’s gonna be even better than it was the first time around,” Roggenburg said. 

Dany Garcia, XFL chairwoman and owner, center, answers questions next to co-owner Dwayne Johnson, left, during a town hall July 24 at Texas Live. Garcia and Johnson bought the XFL in August 2020.  
Fort Worth resident James Hannah, 57, cheers during a town hall July 24 at Texas Live. Hannah referred to himself as a diehard season-ticket holder for the Dallas Renegades.
Dallas resident Richard Ponce, 33, records and cheers on speakers during a town hall July 24 at Texas Live. Ponce said the XFL league is family-friendly, and tickets are more affordable than NFL tickets.
XFL head coaches Bob Stoops, left, Wade Phillips, center, and Hines Ward laugh together during a town hall July 24 at Texas Live. Stoop will be the head coach for the XFL Arlington team.
Northlake resident Gabe Flores, 31, raises a glass for a Teremana toast during a town hall July 24 at Texas Live. Flores said that since it was National Tequila Day, he wanted to see if Dwayne Johnson, the owner of Teremana Tequila, would join him in a toast.
Attendees listen to various speakers during a town hall July 24 at Texas Live. The XFL returned two years after shutting down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans cheer as speakers leave the stage during a town hall July 24 at Texas Live. Throughout the event, multiple people in the crowd started chanting “X-F-L” at various times in support of the league.

