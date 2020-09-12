Photos: Volunteers improve trails at O.S. Gray Natural Area for Super Service Saturday

From left to right, international business sophomore Christopher Barber; Shirish Rao, industrial engineering doctoral student; Athithyan Rajasekaran, industrial engineering graduate student; and mathematics freshman Nicki Asirvam take wheelbarrows to the entrance Sept. 12 at O.S. Gray Natural Area in Arlington. Volunteers were tasked with off-loading and transporting mulch to replenish the trail for plants to grow.
Samiksha Paudel information system senior, left, waits for volunteers to drop mulch to reshape the trail for plants to regrow Sept. 12 at O.S. Gray Natural Area in Arlington. Volunteers were off-loading and transporting mulch to replenish the area for plants to grow in it.
Nursing freshman Karen Benitez, middle, drops mulch for Van Perkinson, social work graduate student, left, and information system senior Samiksha Paudel to reshape the trail Sept. 12 at O.S. Gray Natural Area in Arlington. Volunteers loaded and transported mulch to replenish the trail for plants to grow in it.
International business sophomore Christopher Barber, left, and nursing junior Tarayja White load mulch into wheelbarrows Sept. 12 at O.S. Gray Natural Area in Arlington. The event was one part of UTA's Super Service Saturday.
Glenn McCoy, Friends of O.S. Gray Natural Area member, far left, takes student volunteers on a nature walk in the shade for a break Sept. 12 at O.S. Gray Natural Area in Arlington. McCoy showed the volunteers a patch of native prairie grass called bluestem, one of the plants they are trying to preserve.
Mathematics freshman Nicki Asirvam takes off his work gloves at the end of the day Sept. 12 at O.S. Gray Natural Area in Arlington. O.S. Gray Natural Area was one of several locations volunteers worked at on Saturday.
UTA students volunteered to spend their Saturday morning helping improve the trails at the O.S. Gray Natural Area in Arlington. Students were accompanied by Kevin Donovan, president of Friends of O.S. Gray Natural Area, and Glenn McCoy, Friends of O.S. Gray Natural Area member, as they moved mulch from one location to the other, creating a trail for plants to regrow along the route.
The volunteers started early in the morning to beat the heat. The group was also given a tour of the area and shown a patch of prairie bluestem that they are trying to preserve.
