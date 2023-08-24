 Skip to main content
Photos: Vegas Night lights up downtown Arlington

Photos: Vegas Night lights up downtown Arlington

Attendees play blackjack during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. Two blackjack tables were set up inside Inclusion Coffee.

Downtown Arlington brought a piece of Vegas to Abram Street, inviting food trucks, local businesses and students to experience the night and lights.

The Vegas Night on the 101 Strip was a collaboration between Downtown Arlington, UTA Radio, 3Di Sign + Design and UTA Student Activities.

Attendees could walk the strip to enjoy food, music and games, ranging from blackjack to roulette.

@trinhvchristine 

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Photos: Vegas Night lights up downtown Arlington

Attendees dance during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. They danced to “Wobble” by V.I.C.
Photos: Vegas Night lights up downtown Arlington

Advertising sophomore Zareen Chowdhury spins the wheel during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. Attendees could follow Downtown Arlington on Instagram, then spin for a prize.
Photos: Vegas Night lights up downtown Arlington

Arlington resident Emily Stauffer, 20, left, and nursing junior Emily Kizer talk and drink boba during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. The event ran through Kung Fu Tea, Rita’s Italian Ice, Kintaro Ramen, Ann’s Natural Grocery and Inclusion Coffee.
Photos: Vegas Night lights up downtown Arlington

UTA alum Melanie Cabriales eats Italian ice during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. Frost Bank provided free small Italian ice to the first 100 people.
Photos: Vegas Night lights up downtown Arlington

Industrial engineering junior Alex Patrón poses with attendees during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. Patrón said his friend, who is an organizer, asked him to dress up as Elvis Presely for the event.
Photos: Vegas Night lights up downtown Arlington

Attendees shop through Rose and Resin during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. The event hosted food trucks like Holy Frijole, Sticks n Things and businesses like Go Ape and Commodities.
Photos: Vegas Night lights up downtown Arlington

Dealer places down chips during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. The event was hosted by downtown Arlington with sponsors from UTA Radio, 3Di Sign + Design and UTA Student Activities.
