Photos: Vegas Night lights up downtown Arlington

Advertising sophomore Zareen Chowdhury spins the wheel during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. Attendees could follow Downtown Arlington on Instagram, then spin for a prize.
Arlington resident Emily Stauffer, 20, left, and nursing junior Emily Kizer talk and drink boba during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. The event ran through Kung Fu Tea, Rita’s Italian Ice, Kintaro Ramen, Ann’s Natural Grocery and Inclusion Coffee.
Industrial engineering junior Alex Patrón poses with attendees during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. Patrón said his friend, who is an organizer, asked him to dress up as Elvis Presely for the event.
Attendees shop through Rose and Resin during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. The event hosted food trucks like Holy Frijole, Sticks n Things and businesses like Go Ape and Commodities.
Dealer places down chips during Vegas Night on the 101 Strip on Aug. 24 in downtown Arlington. The event was hosted by downtown Arlington with sponsors from UTA Radio, 3Di Sign + Design and UTA Student Activities.
