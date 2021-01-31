Photos: UTA women's tennis opens season undefeated

Junior Lucia Natal reacts during a match against the University of Central Oklahoma on Jan. 31 at the UTA Tennis Center. Natal clinched the match for the Mavericks winning the number four singles match.  

The women's tennis team (2-0) defeated the University of Central Oklahoma on Sunday 5-2. The Mavericks remain undefeated this season after Saturday's 7-0 win against the University of Texas Permian Basin. UTA will take on Tarleton State University and Cameron University in a double header starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the UTA Tennis Center.

Junior Momoka Horiguchi eyes the ball during a match against the University of Central Oklahoma on Jan. 31 at the UTA Tennis Center. The Mavericks will play a double header next Saturday at the UTA Tennis Center. 
Junior Carla Pons returns the ball during a match against the University of Central Oklahoma on Jan. 31 at the UTA Tennis Center. Pons won her singles match in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.
Junior Almudena Boza hits a return during a match against the University of Central Oklahoma on Jan. 31 at the UTA Tennis Center. Boza finished the day winning her singles match in two-sets. 
Junior Momoka Horiguchi sits during a match against the University of Central Oklahoma on Jan. 31 at the UTA Tennis Center. Horiguchi won her match in three sets after going to a tiebreaker. 
Junior Carla Pons, right, celebrates while watching a match against the University of Central Oklahoma on Jan. 31 at the UTA Tennis Center. The women's tennis team improved their record to 2-0 after the win. 
Junior Lucia Natal plays a backhand during a match against the University of Central Oklahoma on Jan. 31 at the UTA Tennis Center. Natal won her singles match 7-5, 6-3. 
Junior Momoka Horiguchi serves the ball during a match against the University of Central Oklahoma on Jan. 31 at the UTA Tennis Center. Horiguchi won her match in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. 

