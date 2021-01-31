Photos: UTA women's tennis opens season undefeated

The women's tennis team (2-0) defeated the University of Central Oklahoma on Sunday 5-2. The Mavericks remain undefeated this season after Saturday's 7-0 win against the University of Texas Permian Basin. UTA will take on Tarleton State University and Cameron University in a double header starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the UTA Tennis Center.
